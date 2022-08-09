ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

localmemphis.com

Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

First elementary charter school in Tennessee turns 20

Circles of Success Learning Academy (COSLA) – the first and oldest elementary charter school in Tennessee – ushered in its 20th academic year on Monday. Tucked inside St. Andrew A.M.E. Church at 867 S. Parkway E. at Mississippi Boulevard, the academy, which is part of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district, continues to build upon the vision of its founders with ample support from supporters.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
MEMPHIS, TN
Shelby County, TN
wpln.org

Barbershops: A second sanctuary, or the segregated picture of America?

A “second sanctuary” — that’s how one of our guests describes her barbershop because these places are about much more than cutting hair. They’re about community. Barbers can take the role of a counselor, even a parent, to their customers. The shop is a place were conversations flow and don’t shy away from religion and politics.
MEMPHIS, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Raises Minumum Wage for Employees to $16.44

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Monday to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $16.44, equalling $1.8 million in salary adjustments. “Workforce challenges continue to affect the city of Oxford just like every other employer, but we are committed to attracting and retaining quality employees,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a video message on social media.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss

The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Memphis VA Job Fair August 24

The Memphis VA is hiring Registered Nurses for ICU, ED, ACUTE CARE, MENTAL HEALTH and NURSING EDUCATION Services. A Job Fair will be held on August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memphis VA.   On-site job interviews! Be a part of giving veterans the care they deserve. Click […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

500 free backpacks to be given away at UTHSC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in Memphis during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13. According to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wingstop operator fined for pay, child labor violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi Wingstop franchise operator has been fined after an investigation by the Department of Labor determined they violated labor laws by charging employees for uniforms, safety training, background checks, cash register shortages and violating child labor regulations. Boss Wings Enterprises was under investigation by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Here’s why your MLGW bill is so high

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weather is one of the factors that may have you cringing when you open up your MLGW bill. Some are seeing charges double what they normally would be. People are opening their utility bill and getting a shock. Aren Boddie says hers is more than she expected. “I have never had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi

Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
