Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
The Yankees‘ “process” is just never satisfying. It doesn’t help that the fanbase is impatient and demands immediate and consistent results, but New York’s front office frequently upsets the apple cart by delaying timelines of talented prospects, making questionable roster moves, and mishandling injury situations.
The Phillies are on a bit of a roll right now. They're on a five-game winning streak and are 38-19 since Rob Thomson became the team's manager in June. None of that seems to matter to New York Mets color commentator and longtime player Keith Hernandez, though. Hernandez, while broadcasting...
The Los Angeles Angels take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Angels Athletics prediction and pick. Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels, while James Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics. Shohei Ohtani has a 2.83 ERA. His most recent outing was against Oakland last week in Anaheim. He […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cameron Maybin is in the middle of his first season as a color commentator for the YES Network, and it may be safe to say that the former MLB outfielder still needs to work on his new craft. During the bottom of the second inning of the New York Yankees’...
While the New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, they did receive a bit of positive injury news on lefty slugger, Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fouled a ball off his left foot several days ago, causing a fracture. There was a legitimate reason to believe that he could miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
The San Francisco Giants (54-55) continue their 3-game series with the San Diego Padres (61-51) Tuesday at Petco Park. First pitch in Game 2 is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions. San Francisco...
Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
The Braves have placed left-handed pitcher Max Fried on the seven-day concussion IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. The injury stems from a play in Fried’s last start on Aug. 6 against the Mets, when the Braves’ ace awkwardly fell and hit his head on the ground while trying to throw home in the third inning. Fried stayed in the game and finished six innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits, but he has been dealing with concussion-like symptoms since.
For the first time in a calendar year, the Braves were absolutely throttled in a series, and it couldn’t have come at a more unfortunate time. The Mets stretched their lead in the NL East to 6.5 games after taking four out of five matchups at Citi Field. It was total domination, and there weren’t many positive takeaways, but I’ve managed to come up with three that could be critical moving forward.
