ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Angels Athletics prediction and pick. Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels, while James Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics. Shohei Ohtani has a 2.83 ERA. His most recent outing was against Oakland last week in Anaheim. He […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Mlb#Newyorkupstate Com#The Cincinnati Reds#Caesars Sportsbook
FOX Sports

Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Fried to concussion IL after fall vs. Mets

The Braves have placed left-handed pitcher Max Fried on the seven-day concussion IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. The injury stems from a play in Fried’s last start on Aug. 6 against the Mets, when the Braves’ ace awkwardly fell and hit his head on the ground while trying to throw home in the third inning. Fried stayed in the game and finished six innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits, but he has been dealing with concussion-like symptoms since.
MLB
Yardbarker

Three positives in an otherwise gloomy series versus the Mets

For the first time in a calendar year, the Braves were absolutely throttled in a series, and it couldn’t have come at a more unfortunate time. The Mets stretched their lead in the NL East to 6.5 games after taking four out of five matchups at Citi Field. It was total domination, and there weren’t many positive takeaways, but I’ve managed to come up with three that could be critical moving forward.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy