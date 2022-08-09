ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Man, 28, arrested in deadly Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Two months after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in southwest Baltimore, police have made an arrest in his murder, authorities said Thursday.Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Tyrone Walker the evening of June 5 in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue, Baltimore Police said in a news release.Davenport is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and various firearm offenses in the case, according to a search of court records.The charges stem from a shooting reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 5. Patrol officers called to the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue found Walker shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led police to zero in on Davenport, who was taken into custody Aug. 4 in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Launched For Missing Baltimore County Teen

Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County, authorities say. Makiyah Greene, 15, was announced as missing from the Woodlawn area around 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police. Greene is described as 5 foot 7, weighing 120 pounds. Her hair is reportedly...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore driver describes squeegee attack that changed her life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore college student is vowing to never drive Martin Luther Jr. King Boulevard again after she was attacked by men armed with squeegees. The driver, who asked not to be identified, says six squeegee men surrounded her car while she was stopped at Washington Boulevard.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

25-year-old Baltimore man shot and killed in Washington, D.C. while installing solar panels, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott says 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder would be alive if gun was properly secured

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder told WJZ Tuesday that she is picking out a casket and has written an obituary for her daughter as she still seeks answers in her child's death. Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot her daughter accidentally on the Strawder's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village. The gun belonged to a relative of the boy who works as a security officer, authorities said. While an adult can face a charge for failing to secure a weapon, the 9-year-old boy cannot be charged because of his age under a new Maryland law.The victim's mother,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Woman killed in apparent ‘targeted’ shooting in Southeast DC

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. in what police said appears to be a “targeted assault.”. The woman was shot in the 200 block of Savannah Street, near the intersection with Second Street. Police said they were on the scene of the shooting shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTAJ

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
RAWLINGS, MD

