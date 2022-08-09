ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
COLORADO STATE
#Cbs
Fox News

Cooler weather eases sweltering heat across the nation

Cooler air will finally replace the extreme heat wave experienced by millions of Americans at the end of the week. A slow-moving cold front is cooling off large portions of the country, while also bringing showers and storms that will enhance the flood threat from the Ohio Valley to New England.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Expect downpours and street flooding

Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Monsoon rainfall set to continue next week in the Southwest

Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms have brought intense flooding to portions of the Southwest in recent days and weeks due to the North American monsoon in full gear across the region. Many cities in the area have received significantly more rainfall than normal for the month of July and AccuWeather forecasters say that the pattern isn't set to break anytime soon as another surge of moisture is expected to push into the region to start the upcoming week.
ARIZONA STATE
WWL-AMFM

More heavy rain today

The chance of heavy downpours remains high today. “Rain started early this morning mainly south of the lake. We’ll see storms around through the rest of the day with breaks in the rain. At times the rain will be heavy,
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Temperatures forecast to soar up to 30C in some parts of Ireland

People across the island of Ireland are bracing themselves for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.Met Eireann has extended its yellow weather warning from Leinster and Munster to all 26 counties. It is set to come into effect on Friday at noon and remain in place until Sunday at 6am.Forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot” on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of 27-29C.⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population• High Solar UV index•...
ENVIRONMENT

