8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park
Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
Duluth/Superior Pride Festival Set To Be Bigger And Better Than Ever
It's almost time for the 36th Annual Duluth Superior Pride Event and organizers promise that this year will be the biggest event yet. People from all over the country descend upon the Twin Ports each year for Pride which is usually held all over the world in June. The reason the event is held in August in Duluth/Superior is to make this a stand-out event without competing with other Pride celebrations and so far has helped make this event bigger and bigger every year.
WDIO-TV
Getting help from state leaders to combat crime in Duluth
The U.S. Attorney for the state of Minnesota was in Duluth today. The trip focused on an issue many Minnesotans have been talking about all summer. A trip to Duluth was on the schedule for the U.S. Attorney of Minnesota as he addressed recent violence here and around the state.
Minnesota nurses could be headed for strike
ST PAUL, Minn — Fifteen thousand Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports (Duluth-Superior) are working without a contract as negotiations with several local hospitals stall. Union and hospital leaders have been at the negotiating table since mid-March. Contract talks are scheduled to continue at 8:30...
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South Of The Duluth – Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
Five rescued as 35 ft boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry
Five people were rescued after the boat they were on crashed into the break wall at the Lake Superior port of entry on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border. The incident happened at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad, U.S. Coast Guard, and Duluth Fire Department called into action.
wearegreenbay.com
Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water in northern Wisconsin area
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
cbs3duluth.com
Schultz, Stauber to face off in November election
Duluth, MN-- DFL candidate Jen Schultz easily bested her challenger Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the Minnesota 8th Congressional District. Republican Pete Stauber, seeking his third term, also had an easy win over former Duluth school board member Harry Welty to win his party’s nomination. Copyright 2022...
cbs3duluth.com
Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election
TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
Former Wichita police chief advances in race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is running for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota. He received more votes than two other candidates in Tuesday's primary election. Ramsay earned 13,995 votes or 40 percent of the vote to 11, 454 votes or 33.1...
How Can You Reduce Junk Mail In The Duluth – Superior Area?
In the mail today there were seven pieces delivered and of those seven, all of them were 'junk mail'. They were either from credit card companies, lenders offering personal loans, or some company trying to get me to refinance my home. I would say on average we receive about 30 letters a week that are similar. All stuff we just rip in half and recycle or throw away.
FOX 21 Online
Unoccupied Boat Drifted Ashore In Ashland, Man Missing
ASHLAND, Wis. — A man is missing after his boat drifted ashore unoccupied in Ashland, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Monday morning around 8:45, Ashland County got a phone call regarding a boat with no one in it that drifted ashore at the end of Ackley Road in the township of Sanborn of Ashland County.
FOX 21 Online
Man Finds Lost Dog After Boat Crash: “The Right Place at the Right Time”
TWIN PORTS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior on Tuesday night. “At approximately 11 p.m. we were paged out to a water emergency in the Superior entry. A boat ran into some rocks, was taking on water, and sinking,” Carter Nelson, Sergeant with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, said.
WDIO-TV
Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race
Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
cbs3duluth.com
Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
cbs3duluth.com
Community packs Superior School Board meeting to discuss gender identity in curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Superior parents packed the room, spilling down the hallway Monday night to discuss part of a fifth grade curriculum that teaches gender identity. Superior Superintendent Amy Starzecki said she hadn’t seen a school board meeting so packed since mask mandates started. This time,...
WDIO-TV
Two Harbors mayor recalled
Two Harbors voters have decided to recall Mayor Chris Swanson. The question on the Two Harbors ballot Tuesday read, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”. Swanson has been under pressure to resign for months. A Resign or Recall Committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the recall question on Tuesday’s ballot. It passed with 86 percent of the vote.
FOX 21 Online
Streetscape Plan for Hammond Avenue in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI. — Reconstruction of Hammond Avenue in Superior has been decades in the making. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Paine introduced a streetscape plan to the public, including bringing back boulevard trees. The community has been weighing in on the re-design of Hammond. Mayor Paine says that many want...
