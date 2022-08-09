Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Priority Review to NDA for Elacestrant in ESR1+/HER2- Advanced or mBC
Positive findings from the phase 3 EMERALD study led to a new drug application for elacestrant as treatment of estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The FDA has granted the application priority review. The FDA has accepted a new drug application for the selective estrogen receptor degrader, elacestrant,...
targetedonc.com
Frontline Therapy Shows 3-Fold OS Improvement vs BSC in Unresectable Advanced or Metastastic ESCC
Earlier treatment in patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma may offer better survival benefit compared with chemotherapy or best supportive care. In real-world practices, patients with unresectable advanced recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) treated in the first-line setting showed a median overall...
targetedonc.com
KEYNOTE-921 Trial of Pembrolizumab and Chemo Fails to Improve Survival in mCRPC
The phase 3 KEYNOTE-921 trial did not meet its coprimary end points of overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in addition to docetaxel did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), missing the...
targetedonc.com
Upfront Avelumab Shows Modest Survival Benefit Over Chemo in Advanced PD-L1+ NSCLC
Survival outcomes of avelumab in patients with PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer showed numeric improvement compared with chemotherapy, but missed the significance threshold in the JAVELIN Lung 100 study. In the phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 100 trial (NCT02576574), upfront treatment with avelumab (Bavencio) prolonged overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival...
healio.com
FDA grants Tabrecta regular approval for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer
The FDA approved capmatinib for treatment of certain adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The approval applies to patients whose tumors have a mutation that leads to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, as detected through an FDA-approved test. Capmatinib (Tabrecta, Novartis) — an oral kinase inhibitor that targets...
verywellhealth.com
How Does Lung Cancer Screening Work?
Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Smoking causes nearly 90% of all lung cancer cases, but people who have never smoked can also be affected. Exposure to toxic substances (e.g., asbestos, radon), environmental pollution, and genetics can also play a role in developing the disease.
Nature.com
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
Nature.com
Age at onset as stratifier in idiopathic Parkinson's disease "“ effect of ageing and polygenic risk score on clinical phenotypes
Several phenotypic differences observed in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients have been linked to age at onset (AAO). We endeavoured to find out whether these differences are due to the ageing process itself by using a combined dataset of idiopathic PD (n"‰="‰430) and healthy controls (HC; n"‰="‰556) excluding carriers of known PD-linked genetic mutations in both groups. We found several significant effects of AAO on motor and non-motor symptoms in PD, but when comparing the effects of age on these symptoms with HC (using age at assessment, AAA), only positive associations of AAA with burden of motor symptoms and cognitive impairment were significantly different between PD vs HC. Furthermore, we explored a potential effect of polygenic risk score (PRS) on clinical phenotype and identified a significant inverse correlation of AAO and PRS in PD. No significant association between PRS and severity of clinical symptoms was found. We conclude that the observed non-motor phenotypic differences in PD based on AAO are largely driven by the ageing process itself and not by a specific profile of neurodegeneration linked to AAO in the idiopathic PD patients.
ajmc.com
CAR T Outcomes Not Significantly Affected by rrDLBCL Subgroup
With 40% of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma experiencing relapsed or refractory disease (rrDLBCL), researchers highlighted the promise of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for these patients. Researchers have characterized 4 genetically distinct subsets of tumors in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL), finding...
Nature.com
An immunity and pyroptosis gene-pair signature predicts overall survival in acute myeloid leukemia
Treatment responses of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) are known to be heterogeneous, posing challenges for risk scoring and treatment stratification. In this retrospective multi-cohort study, we investigated whether combining pyroptosis- and immune-related genes improves prognostic classification of AML patients. Using a robust gene pairing approach, which effectively eliminates batch effects across heterogeneous patient cohorts and transcriptomic data, we developed an immunity and pyroptosis-related prognostic (IPRP) signature that consists of 15 genes. Using 5 AML cohorts (n"‰="‰1327 patients total), we demonstrate that the IPRP score leads to more consistent and accurate survival prediction performance, compared with 10 existing signatures, and that IPRP scoring is widely applicable to various patient cohorts, treatment procedures and transcriptomic technologies. Compared to current standards for AML patient stratification, such as age or ELN2017 risk classification, we demonstrate an added prognostic value of the IPRP risk score for providing improved prediction of AML patients. Our web-tool implementation of the IPRP score and a simple 4-factor nomogram enables practical and robust risk scoring for AML patients. Even though developed for AML patients, our pan-cancer analyses demonstrate a wider application of the IPRP signature for prognostic prediction and analysis of tumor-immune interplay also in multiple solid tumors.
MedicalXpress
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
targetedonc.com
CAR T-Cell Treatment at Higher Doses Reveal Beneficial Survival Data Without Worry of Added Toxicity
Tisagenlecleucel boosted survival rates in children with B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia. Further research will be planned to examine the data and analyze additional clinical variables. Higher doses of tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah), a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, displayed better survival rates at 1 year for young patients compared with patients who...
MedicalXpress
Repurposed drug could help patients with motor neuron disease
A drug typically used to treat enlarged prostates and high blood pressure has shown promise as a potential new therapy for motor neuron disease (MND)—also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—according to a new study. MND is a group of rare diseases that destroy nerve cells known as...
cancernetwork.com
Efficacy, Safety With Datopotamab Deruxtecan Plus Pembrolizumab Regimen Observed in Advanced NSCLC
TROPION-Lung02 trial provides evidence of datopotamab deruxtecan and pembrolizumab efficacy in patients with advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer and no actionable genomic alterations. Results from the phase 1b TROPION-Lung02 trial (NCT04526691) that were presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer indicated that treatment of advanced/metastatic non–small cell...
targetedonc.com
Paxalisib Plus Radiotherapy Reveals Promising ORR in Patients With Brain Metastases
The combination of paxalisib and radiotherapy exhibited complete or partial responses in all patients with brain metastases, according to interim data from an ongoing phase I clinical trial. Paxalisib (GDC-0084) in combination with radiotherapy for the treatment of brain metastases elicited an overall response rate (ORR) of 100%, according to...
cancernetwork.com
Rafael Fonseca, MD, Reviews Ongoing MagnestisMM-9 Trial of Elranatamab in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma
Rafael Fonseca, MD, discusses use of elranatamab in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and ongoing research into bispecific antibodies. Elranatamab is an investigations therapy that is currently being analyzed in the phase 2 MagnestisMM-9 trial (NCT05014412) for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.1 At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, a poster was presented outlining the study design and objectives. The main objective of this trial is to evaluate the safety, specifically the rate of grade 2 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in patients receiving the bispecific antibody. Investigators plan to reduce CRS by using premedication and a 2 step-up priming dose regimen initiated within the first week of treatment.
MedicalXpress
Sub-lobar surgery for peripheral non-small cell lung cancer non-inferior to lobectomy
A large international study of patients with non-small cell lung cancer tumors that are two centimeters or less found that sub lobar surgery was non-inferior to lobectomy, according to results presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. In sub-lobar resection, the surgeon removes only...
science.org
Adenoviral-based vaccine promotes neoantigen-specific CD8 T cell stemness and tumor rejection
Adenoviral vaccines encoding for tumor neoantigens have shown promise treating solid tumors when combined with anti–programmed cell death protein 1 (αPD-1) preclinically; however, the mechanism is not well understood. To elucidate this, Chen et al. generated Great Ape adenovirus (GAd) vaccines and treated tumor-bearing mice in combination with αPD-1 to elicit an accumulation of Tcf1+ stem-like CD8+ T cell progenitors, improving immunogenicity and antitumor efficacy. In addition, they performed a first-in-human trial on patients with metastatic mismatch repair–deficient tumors and saw a clinical response, suggesting this as a promising therapy to overcome resistance to αPD-1 treatment.
ALX Oncology Shares Climb As Mid-Stage Triple Combination Colorectal Cancer Study Kicks-off
ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO has initiated a Phase 2 investigator-sponsored study of evorpacept in combination with Eli Lilly’s LLY ERBITUX (cetuximab) and Merck’s MRK KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Eli Lilly and Merck will provide ERBITUX, an anti-EGFR antibody and KEYTRUDA,...
targetedonc.com
CAR T Cells Have Potential as Earlier-Line Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma. Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, director of multiple myeloma research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute and hematology specialist at Tennessee Oncology, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma.
