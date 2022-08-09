Read full article on original website
Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87
Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
Weezer cancel 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”
Weezer have cancelled their 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”. The Los Angeles band announced a five-date series of back-to-back shows at the Broadway Theatre in New York in June. Each concert was set to focus on a different ‘SZNZ’ EP, beginning with ‘Spring’ on September 13.
Lamont Dozier: An appreciation of a song craftsman who wrote hits with heart and soul
The composer who helped write numerous classics of the Motown catalog, including 'Where Did Our Love Go?', 'Reflections,' 'Baby Love' and others died on Monday at 81.
How Did Woodstock ‘99 Promoter Michael Lang Die?
Michael Lang co-created the iconic Woodstock Music & Art Fair in 1969 as well as both revivals of the festival in 1994 and 1999. Unfortunately, just three months after he filmed interviews for Netflix’s new docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, Lang died at the age of 77. Family spokesperson...
Woodstock '99 Performer Says Crowd Was 'MAGA Before There Was MAGA'
Netflix's new documentary has put the infamous festival back in the news. Brian Rosenworcel and Ryan Miller of Guster reflect on the mayhem with Newsweek.
Prom 30: Tredegar Band/BBCNOW/Bancroft review – Higgins's vivid and expressive love letter to brass bands
Gavin Higgins’s ambitious new ‘concerto grosso’ was brilliantly played by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Tredegar Band
The Five Most Underrated Whiskey Myers Songs, According To The Fans
I’m gonna be honest, you’d really have to twist my arm for me to settle on just one song I felt was the most underrated from the guys of Whiskey Myers. But luckily, I don’t have to, because we posed the question to all of you, our loyal Whiskey Riffers, yesterday over on Twitter, and got a huge response from many different fans of the independent, Texas-based Southern rock outfit.
