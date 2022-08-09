Read full article on original website
Big Brother narrator criticises how "appalling" Channel 5 handled the show
Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley has criticised Channel 5 for the "appalling" way that they handled the show when they aired it. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the iconic reality series would be back – this time on ITV2 – following a seven-year stint on Channel 5 that ended in 2018. Before that, the show aired on Channel 4.
Strictly 2022 odds
I've had a lucky few years with Strictly so I'm hoping my streak continues. Kaye screams first one out at the minute. I'll continue to update going forward. I've had a lucky few years with Strictly so I'm hoping my streak continues. Full line-up so far;. Ellie Simmonds. Ellie Taylor.
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting
It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
Classic EastEnders: Which scenes have been cut out?
They’ve aired 1985–2001 on the Drama channel so far, but which scenes of Classic EastEnders have been cut out?. I can't see the point in cutting out scenes or editing episodes that have already aired. Just show them as they were shown. I can't see the point in...
Emmerdale boss responds to major theory over Amelia Spencer's baby
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's pregnant Amelia Spencer is rumoured to be giving birth during the soap's 50th anniversary episodes, but executive producer Jane Hudson is keeping it a mystery. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media at a recent press event, Hudson was quizzed on the likeliness of Amelia's baby's...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Anne Heche Crash And Hospitalization
Ellen DeGeneres has spoken publicly following the Anne Heche accident.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Jennifer Lopez steps out in stilettos and mini skirt ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday
Jennifer Lopez is putting her high heels on! The Hollywood star continues to show her impeccable style after returning to her home in Los Angeles, following some hard times during her romantic honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Europe. GrosbyGroup The 53-year-old...
Corrie return confirmed (Spoiler inside)
It's been reported by Coronation Street that Will Mellor is returning to his role as Harvey Gaskell. this is great news, I am looking forward to seeing sexy Harvey! Will Mellor is a fantastic actor, he is also hot. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a40871644/coronation-street-will-mellor-harvey-gaskell-return/. Posts: 8,240. Forum Member. ✭. 12/08/22 - 05:43 #2. Interesting. Posts:...
Predict Strictly 2022's Finishing Order
Thought I'd get this up in time for the line-up probably being completed tomorrow. Of course we haven't seen them dance yet, but this prediction thread is just for a bit of fun!. 14th: Tony Adams & Nadiya Bychkova (lost dance off to Hamza & Jowita) week 2. 13th: Hamza...
Ted Lasso star had two weeks to train for Marvel debut
Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has opened up about his role as Hercules in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder – specifically, the training process for it. In case you missed it, Goldstein has a cameo in a post-credits scene of the movie where he shows up as Hercules after Russell Crowe's Zeus calls for him to go and hunt Thor down.
EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?
I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
The 20th series, my version
Not gonna lie, I don't like this cast. I agree that some of the constant "who?" from people on the MF and Twitter gets boring but it really doesn't float my boat. Probably not even going to watch that much. So, I'll do my own one instead. I have had...
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams responds to demand for Jackson/April spinoff
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has responded to fans' demands for a spin-off show centred on his character Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew's April Kepner. Fans of the medical drama have been calling for a 'Japril' spin-off ever since the couple left the Seattle-set show in season 17 when Jackson secured a job in Boston, though they remained separated.
Why do Strictly rarely cast men under 25?
As an early 20-something male who has watched Strictly since childhood, I find it a bit odd that guys my age range (18-24) are never represented on the show. In the past 10 casts (including this one), we've had Jonnie Peacock (24) and HRVY (21). On the other hand, they cast a woman under 25 almost every year, this year is Molly at 21 after three 19 year olds in a row (Saffron, Maisie, Tilly).
Purple Hearts true story: Sofia Carson's Netflix hit has a real-life inspiration
Purple Hearts has been a major hit for Netflix, clocking the most hours watched in a week since Don't Look Up. Yes, even the star-studded The Gray Man didn't stand a chance against the romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. It centres on aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine), a marine, who decide to enter a sham marriage, only to end up falling in love.
Non OG win
I know I’m asking this rather late but am I wrong in thinking that this was the first series that neither of the winning couple were in the original ten?. (I know Davide went in on day one or two as the first Bomb)
Storylines you wish were revisted
A couple months back I was marathoning 7's era and he ran across a weird bunch of characters, who pegged him as Merlin. Which I thought was a cool idea. Especially since 7's response was "Am I? I suppose at some point I will be" and he just rolled with it.
The Covid Changes
With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
Soap's best ever disaster?
Coronation Street: Tram Crash (2010) Emmerdale: Woolpack Siege (2013) Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012) Hollyoaks: Dog in the Pond fire (2006) EastEnders: Queen Vic Fire (2010) "Get Den Watts - he'll know what to do" Posts: 2,780. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 10/08/22 - 14:51 #3. Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012)
