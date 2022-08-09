Read full article on original website
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA・
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
BBC
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
Rangers Qualify For UCL Play-Off Round After USMNT's Malik Tillman Completes Epic Comeback
Tillman scored the winning goal as Rangers fought back to beat Union Saint-Gilloise 3-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg of their Champions League qualifier 2-0.
'His Injury Is Not Good' - Thiago Alcantara Injury | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp gave an update on Thiago Alcantara’s injury in his pre-match press conference for Liverpool’s home game to Crystal Palace.
Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification.
SB Nation
Onana Everton shirt number revealed
Everton have announced the signing of midfielder Amadou Onana on a five-year contract. The Belgium international will turn 21 in less than a fortnight and is the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The total sum is said to be close to £35 million, with Lille putting a 20% sell-on clause should the Blues choose to move him on later.
Report: Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder
Contrary to Italian reports, Manchester United are said to not be in the market for an Argentinian defensive midfielder based in La Liga.
UEFA Super Cup Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Watch the key moments, including goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema.
UEFA・
Report: Pep Guardiola Will Allow Bernardo Silva To Join Barcelona
The Manchester City manager made clear in his interview last week that any player that wants to leave Manchester City will be allowed to leave the club, and he will reportedly not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to join Barcelona.
Report: Manchester City Won't Sell Bernardo Silva For Under £80million
Manchester City do not want to lose Bernardo Silva this summer, and would only contemplate parting ways with the player if a bid of over £80million came their way. A bid that big would force the clubs hands, but they would need a replacement either way before allowing him to leave.
BBC
Transfer news: Rabiot deal stalls over wage demands
Manchester United's £15m move for Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has stalled over the 27-year-old's wage demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror), external. United have not given up on signing Frenkie De Jong and are confident he will move to Old Trafford once they resolve the issue of the players' deferred wages with Barcelona. (90min), external.
MLS・
Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer
Liverpool are interested in a highly rated midfielder that they played against in pre-season according to a report.
Yardbarker
Ralf Rangnick advises Man United target to stay at current club
It didn’t take Ralf Rangnick long to discover that Manchester United was a sinking ship unable to be turned around whilst the current personnel at the club continue to oversee it. The German accepted a role as interim manager last season with an eye on becoming an advisor for...
ESPN
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool will only sign the 'right players' amid injury crisis
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday a mounting injury list at the club was a concern but added he would not splurge in the transfer market just for the sake of strengthening his squad. Liverpool, who were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by newly promoted Fulham on the...
Premier League rival make audacious move for major Liverpool transfer target
West Ham have submitted a bid for Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes but the midfielder, who has been a Liverpool target all summer, is said to prefer a move to Merseyside. Well-respected Portuguese news organisation, Record, have reported that the Hammers' offered €30m (+€5m add-ons) in an attempt to secure Nunes’ signature.
Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference
Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Monday, and you can watch what he had to say at his pre-match press conference here.
Melissa Reddy: "Liverpool Won't Make Rash Decisions Over Midfielders"
Liverpool will only sign a midfielder if "the right one becomes available" according to Melissa Reddy in what is a "patient" approach to the transfer market.
I Never Thought I'd See Anything Like 'Man City' - Former Premier League Manager Neil Warnock
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock talks about his experience coming up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
