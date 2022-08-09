ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
BBC

Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusan Tadic
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Brian Brobbey
Person
Neymar
Person
Mohamed Salah
SB Nation

Onana Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of midfielder Amadou Onana on a five-year contract. The Belgium international will turn 21 in less than a fortnight and is the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The total sum is said to be close to £35 million, with Lille putting a 20% sell-on clause should the Blues choose to move him on later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Manchester United#Salah Mane#Rb Leipzig#Eredivisie#Fortuna#Dutch#Espn Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Netherlands
BBC

Transfer news: Rabiot deal stalls over wage demands

Manchester United's £15m move for Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has stalled over the 27-year-old's wage demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror), external. United have not given up on signing Frenkie De Jong and are confident he will move to Old Trafford once they resolve the issue of the players' deferred wages with Barcelona. (90min), external.
MLS
Yardbarker

Ralf Rangnick advises Man United target to stay at current club

It didn’t take Ralf Rangnick long to discover that Manchester United was a sinking ship unable to be turned around whilst the current personnel at the club continue to oversee it. The German accepted a role as interim manager last season with an eye on becoming an advisor for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy