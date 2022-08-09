Read full article on original website
apr.org
Alabama GOP primaries may go “members only”
The Alabama Republican Party will take a weekend vote to create a closed primary election system. The ballot will be whether to support a party registration requirement for primaries. The current system in Alabama is also known as an open system, that allows voters of all political parties to cast ballots. Alabama is one of fifteen states that don’t ask voters to register with a political party ahead of a primary. Any passage of the resolution by the party would signal support for the idea. However, the Alabama Legislature would have to enact legislation to make the change. The Alabama Republican Party says it expects the registration requirement recommendation to pass. Every state has its own rules regarding primary voting and party registration.
alreporter.com
Alabama Democratic Party reaffirms support for removal of state grocery tax
The Alabama Democratic Party is renewing calls for a repeal of the state’s grocery tax. In a statement released on Wednesday, the party said the “regressive” 4 percent state grocery tax increases food insecurity for Alabama families and causes “a significant financial impact on all Alabama families” in both rural and urban areas.
Where is Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? Her office refuses to say.
This column has been updated with a statement from the governor’s office, now appended at the bottom. Something is wrong with Kay Ivey, but the Alabama governor’s office won’t say what is going on. You deserve to know. Here’s what I can tell you. About three...
OPINION: Birmingham crime rate poor reflection on entire Alabama Criminal Justice System
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco If you asked most Alabama residents, they favor less government at all levels, from the White House down to City Hall. The one role they ask of their civic leadership is the most important priority, and that is public safety. Unfortunately, with all of Alabama’s […]
Wetumpka Herald
Coley and Isner running on joint ticket for Democrat party chair, vice chair
Tallapoosa County Commissioner Thomas “T.C.” Coley, Jr. is looking to serve even more constitutes than just those in his county commission district, as he makes a run for vice chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. Tabitha Isner and Coley announced that they will run as a unified ticket...
Alabama political group gathering evidence of alleged violations of school gender identity, CRT rules
As students return for a new school year, one Alabama group is working to show state officials how it says public school teachers are teaching inappropriate and unlawful content. This school year will be the first since Alabama lawmakers prohibited some public school teachers from instructing or holding classroom discussions...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
WSFA
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
DCH’s Newest CEO Pledges Accountability and Transparency While Serving in New Role
Katrina Keefer said she pledges to be "transparent, visible and accountable" to the Tuscaloosa community after beginning her role as DCH's newest CEO. As previously reported, Keefer assumed the role on August 1 following the announcement of Bryan Kindred's retirement in April after 30 years of serving as CEO. Keefer...
What’s next for the abortion battle in Alabama?
Michael Kimbro says he hopes to test the legality of providing offshore abortions inside charter boats floating in the Gulf of Mexico near states with abortion bans, including Alabama. “I want to know what we are facing and start the fight and see if it’s a battle we can win...
thecutoffnews.com
How the Foreclosure Rate in Alabama Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
New Members Appointed to BMA Board
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to appoint seven members to the Birmingham Museum of Art’s board of directors, including four new members and three reappointments. Departing member Braxton Goodrich will be replaced by fellow Mike & Gillian Goodrich Foundation board member Grace Goodrich, who also works as a development consultant and grant writer and served as former director of development and operations for the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans.
Opelika-Auburn News
Mary Belk: Stop making fun of Alabama
‘Only in Alabama.” Now, that’s a statement that’ll get me riled up. Sometimes it’s said as criticism, but it’s always meant to ridicule and make fun of a whole population of folks, including you and me. I’m pretty sure people who actually think “only in...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Adolphus Jackson: First Black President of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
wvtm13.com
Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
A family-owned cabinet company has announced a $17 million expansion in Oxford that will create 415 jobs over five years. Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product. Construction is set to begin next spring. The facility, to...
Atlanta-based investment group acquires 1,360 acres of Alabama timberland
An Atlanta-based private investment management services firm has acquired 1,360 acres of timberland in south Alabama as part of a two-state deal. Domain Capital Group, and its subsidiary, Domain Timber Advisors, announced the acquisition of nearly 3,400 acres of timberland in middle Georgia and south Alabama for an undisclosed sum.
Who won the high school football game that went to the state supreme court?: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A bit of trivia about the outcome of a 1984 high school football game that went all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites
The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
Back to school Alabama 2022: New charter schools set to open
Sign up for “Strong Start,” a five-week free newsletter from the Ed Lab, for a great back-to-school. Two new Alabama charter schools are opening this school year along with two conversion schools previously run by Montgomery County that will reopen as charters. Public charter schools are tuition-free, privately...
