Alabama State

apr.org

Alabama GOP primaries may go “members only”

The Alabama Republican Party will take a weekend vote to create a closed primary election system. The ballot will be whether to support a party registration requirement for primaries. The current system in Alabama is also known as an open system, that allows voters of all political parties to cast ballots. Alabama is one of fifteen states that don’t ask voters to register with a political party ahead of a primary. Any passage of the resolution by the party would signal support for the idea. However, the Alabama Legislature would have to enact legislation to make the change. The Alabama Republican Party says it expects the registration requirement recommendation to pass. Every state has its own rules regarding primary voting and party registration.
alreporter.com

Alabama Democratic Party reaffirms support for removal of state grocery tax

The Alabama Democratic Party is renewing calls for a repeal of the state’s grocery tax. In a statement released on Wednesday, the party said the “regressive” 4 percent state grocery tax increases food insecurity for Alabama families and causes “a significant financial impact on all Alabama families” in both rural and urban areas.
Alabama State
Alabama State
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence

Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
WSFA

Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
AL.com

What’s next for the abortion battle in Alabama?

Michael Kimbro says he hopes to test the legality of providing offshore abortions inside charter boats floating in the Gulf of Mexico near states with abortion bans, including Alabama. “I want to know what we are facing and start the fight and see if it’s a battle we can win...
thecutoffnews.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in Alabama Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

New Members Appointed to BMA Board

The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to appoint seven members to the Birmingham Museum of Art’s board of directors, including four new members and three reappointments. Departing member Braxton Goodrich will be replaced by fellow Mike & Gillian Goodrich Foundation board member Grace Goodrich, who also works as a development consultant and grant writer and served as former director of development and operations for the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans.
Opelika-Auburn News

Mary Belk: Stop making fun of Alabama

‘Only in Alabama.” Now, that’s a statement that’ll get me riled up. Sometimes it’s said as criticism, but it’s always meant to ridicule and make fun of a whole population of folks, including you and me. I’m pretty sure people who actually think “only in...
wvtm13.com

Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites

The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
AL.com

Back to school Alabama 2022: New charter schools set to open

Sign up for “Strong Start,” a five-week free newsletter from the Ed Lab, for a great back-to-school. Two new Alabama charter schools are opening this school year along with two conversion schools previously run by Montgomery County that will reopen as charters. Public charter schools are tuition-free, privately...
