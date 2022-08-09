ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alreporter.com

Opinion | Unarmed, tazed and beaten

Once again, thank God for video technology. Unfortunately – once again – the footage shows police officers using excessive force against an unarmed citizen. In the video, viewers can see the citizen running from the police before being tazed and falling to the ground. He is laying there, essentially immobile, when the attack begins.
WETUMPKA, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for trafficking heroin in Pensacola: ECSO

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men were arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Sherrod D’Anthony Young, 25, and Samuel Kableb Walter, 29, were arrested after being stopped for having tinted windows at the intersection of N. 49th Ave., and Jackson Street in Pensacola. According to the arrest report, Escambia […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atmore, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Atmore, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
City
Prattville, AL
Troy, AL
Crime & Safety
Greenville Advocate

Juvenile dies in crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
LUVERNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street.  The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Active death investigation on Brill Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department confirmed they are investigating a death, which occurred early Tuesday morning at the Bayou Bend Apartments, according to a release from the MPD. A 54-year-old man was found “unresponsive” at around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the 1957 Brill Road, which is Bayou Bend Apartments […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Warden#Adoc#Australian
WKRG News 5

‘Dancer’ arrested for burglarizing storage units: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Montgomery Murder

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a man’s murder from earlier this year. Police say they’ve charged 50-year-old Erskine Jackson of Montgomery with murder. Jackson is charged with killing 57-year-old Enrico Coleman of Montgomery. Coleman was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28 and died April 8.
MONTGOMERY, AL
atmorenews.com

Board denies parole for 3 Atmore men

Three Atmore men — one convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2006, one who committed several local burglaries and one who committed a vicious assault on a county jailer — were each denied parole during recent hearings by the Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles. John Daniel Dewberry...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Jewelry stolen, police looking for 2 people: Foley Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed they are looking for two people who stole an “undisclosed amount of jewelry,” from Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers on Aug. 5, according to a release from the FPD. According to the release, a man and woman described as 35 to 40 years old, walked into the jewelry […]
FOLEY, AL
CBS 42

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy