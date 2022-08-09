Read full article on original website
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office to begin High Visibility Enforcement details
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning Aug. 23, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement details in an effort to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety. The location for this detail will be Fairfield Drive, between West Park Place and North P. Street. The times will be from […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | Unarmed, tazed and beaten
Once again, thank God for video technology. Unfortunately – once again – the footage shows police officers using excessive force against an unarmed citizen. In the video, viewers can see the citizen running from the police before being tazed and falling to the ground. He is laying there, essentially immobile, when the attack begins.
2 arrested for trafficking heroin in Pensacola: ECSO
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men were arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Sherrod D’Anthony Young, 25, and Samuel Kableb Walter, 29, were arrested after being stopped for having tinted windows at the intersection of N. 49th Ave., and Jackson Street in Pensacola. According to the arrest report, Escambia […]
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
Greenville Advocate
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street. The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, Escambia Co. deputies investigate
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments off Truman Avenue. Officers were called to the complex Thursday, Aug. 11 around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot inside an apartment. He died from his injuries, according to the […]
Active death investigation on Brill Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department confirmed they are investigating a death, which occurred early Tuesday morning at the Bayou Bend Apartments, according to a release from the MPD. A 54-year-old man was found “unresponsive” at around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the 1957 Brill Road, which is Bayou Bend Apartments […]
Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder: Mobile Police
UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): Takea Shackleford was questioned while being taken to Metro Jail. Here’s a transcript of what Takea said when being questioned about the thefts, and the stabbing. Do you have anything to say about the stabbing at family dollar? Shackleford: No, I don’t. Do you have anything to say about why you have […]
Vending machines burglarized in Escambia Co., deputies looking for suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe burglarized several vending machines. The machines were broken into Saturday, Aug. 6, at the 8300 block of North Davis Highway. Deputies obtained images of the man they believe broke into the machines, according to a Facebook post from […]
‘Dancer’ arrested for burglarizing storage units: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
2 thrown from car in Mobile crash, 3 hospitalized
The Mobile Police Department confirmed three people were hospitalized following a car crash Monday afternoon, with two people being thrown from the car.
Airport employee arrested, over $16,000 worth of stolen items found at home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man after $16,000 dollars worth of luggage was stolen at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Giovanni De Luca, 19, was arrested after deputies found the stolen items at his home off Kathy Court. Investigators were able to track down the missing items using an Apple Airtag. […]
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Montgomery Murder
Montgomery police have made an arrest in a man’s murder from earlier this year. Police say they’ve charged 50-year-old Erskine Jackson of Montgomery with murder. Jackson is charged with killing 57-year-old Enrico Coleman of Montgomery. Coleman was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28 and died April 8.
atmorenews.com
Board denies parole for 3 Atmore men
Three Atmore men — one convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2006, one who committed several local burglaries and one who committed a vicious assault on a county jailer — were each denied parole during recent hearings by the Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles. John Daniel Dewberry...
Jewelry stolen, police looking for 2 people: Foley Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed they are looking for two people who stole an “undisclosed amount of jewelry,” from Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers on Aug. 5, according to a release from the FPD. According to the release, a man and woman described as 35 to 40 years old, walked into the jewelry […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County DA’s Office agrees to return three seized tow truck wreckers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office agreed Tuesday to return three wreckers that authorities seized from a tow truck company as part of a criminal investigation. The defendant in the civil case, SOS Towing owner Gary Smith Jr., consented to forfeiting a red Rollback Wrecker....
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
wtvy.com
Daleville Police requesting help in attempted robbery assault investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Daleville Department of Public Safety Investigations Division, on August 6, 2022 around 9:15 in the morning, The Daleville Police Department responded to Chestnut Street in regards to a firearms assault. When officers arrived, a white female was found with a gunshot wound to...
Northwest Florida commissioners speak out against Mobile Bay I-10 toll bridge
Some Northwest Florida elected officials are speaking out against the proposed toll bridge over Mobile Bay.
