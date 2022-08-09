Read full article on original website
Previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in Idaho in 2022: No. 11 Borah
SBLive Idaho is previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in the state ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Borah Lions of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference – No. 11 in our countdown. 2021 IN REVIEW5-5 (second place in 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division); lost in 5A ...
deseret.com
Could any college football coaches with Utah ties be out of their jobs this year?
Conventional wisdom might say it’s too early to talk about the coaching changes that could take place soon in college football since the 2022 season hasn’t even started yet, but if we learned anything from 2021, it’s that the carousel gets spinning earlier and earlier every year.
AthlonSports.com
Mountain West Coaches Talk Anonymously About Conference Foes for 2022
It's not easy getting college football coaches to honestly comment on another coach, player or team. Most coaches don't want to give opposing teams bulletin board material, which is why there is a lot of coach speak or overused cliches used during the year. In order to get an accurate...
NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball announces 2022-23 schedule
The Northern Arizona women's basketball team announced its 2022-23 schedule -- which consists of trips to several of the top teams in the West listed as opponents. Four of Northern Arizona's 13 nonconference opponents reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022, with one other playing in the WNIT and seven total Division I opponents finishing with winning records.
deseret.com
Has Utah State football ever been ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll?
Last year was the first time that all three FBS schools in the state of Utah — BYU, Utah and Utah State — finished the season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings. What could that mean for the 2022 season?. The preseason USA Today coaches poll...
Carlson: Tulsa Little League baseballer is the feel-good story we need right now
Zay Jarvis doesn’t remember making the decision to walk from first base to the pitcher’s mound, break all of baseball’s norms and console, not fight, the pitcher who had just beaned him in the head. “It wasn’t really a thought,” Zay said. “It was just kind of like a natural reaction.” ...
