ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphos, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Standard

Fort Recovery man killed in crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP-A 61-year-old Fort Recovery man was killed Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on State Route 29 around milepost 17. Cloyd W. Bergman was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident at roughly 1:41 p.m. involving a crash attenuator truck that was part of a safety crew supporting road striping on State Route 29, according to a news release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
FORT RECOVERY, OH
Times-Bulletin

One vehicle accident on Kear Road

A one vehicle accident on Kear Road occurred Saturday morning around 8:49 a.m. The car struck the bridge guard rail on the north side of the road and traveled about 100 feet across the bridge. The driver of the car was transported to Van Wert Health. The car has moderate...
VAN WERT, OH
peakofohio.com

Local drivers injured after two-vehicle crash

Two local drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash, south of Bellefontaine, Thursday evening just after 5 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Corina Cox, 49, of Bellefontaine, was traveling westbound on Township Road 30 when she was struck by Annemarie Matthews, 45, of West Liberty, who was traveling out of a private drive.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delphos, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTOL 11

Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
DEFIANCE, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight responds to crash near North Star

NORTH STAR – On Aug. 11, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road and Medford Road for a two vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Woman Killed in Early Tuesday Morning Crash

One person was killed in a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 20,000 block of County Road 75. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area at around 3:15 Tuesday morning. They found that a car had traveled off...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Paulding man honored for wearing seatbelt in crash

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Earl Chapman was saved by the belt. Chapman was involved in a traffic crash on S.R. 637 at S.R. 613 in Paulding County on June 25. One vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. The other ended up on its top. Both came to rest in...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Csx Railway#Delphos Ems
sent-trib.com

BG man cited in fatal motorcycle crash

The driver involved in a crash north of the city in July that killed a motorcyclist has been cited. Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Ryan Tackett said Wednesday that Joseph Martini, 84, Bowling Green, has been cited for vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to yield the right of way, a minor misdemeanor.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
peakofohio.com

Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge

A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Thursday afternoon just after 3:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they were on patrol in Belle Center when they conducted a random registration check on the vehicle in front of them. The check showed the registered owner of the...
KENTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
peakofohio.com

Drunk Waynesfield woman crashes into local gas station

A drunk Waynesfield woman crashed her vehicle into a local gas station Monday night around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called out to RD Holder Oil Company gas station, located at 706 West Sandusky Avenue. They saw a black Kia Optima resting against the southwest corner of the building with heavy damage on both the building and vehicle.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
hometownstations.com

Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Paulding County – Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man arrested after Ohio gas station robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday nearly two weeks after an armed robbery in Hicksville, Ohio. In a release to media, Hicksville police chief Mark Denning said 34-year-old Casey Billingsly was arrested in Fort Wayne with the help of city police and sheriff’s deputies. A warrant had been issued for his capture.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

City of Lima asking residents to keep grass clippings off of roadways

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is reminding residents to properly clean up after mowing their lawn, as grass clipping can lead to a variety of issues. Loose grass clippings on roadways after mowing your lawn can lead to clogging of drain basins on your street, which can lead to flooding issues in your neighborhood. A large number of grass clippings on roadways can also lead to potential motorcycle accidents. These reasons are just some of why the City of Lima wants residents to take the extra time to clean off any clippings.
LIMA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Daily Activity Log for Wednesday, August 10

0936 hrs. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of two small children walking around with no one caring for them. 0942hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
MIDDLE POINT, OH
countynewsonline.org

Roundabout Opens In Darke County

The single-lane modern roundabout at U.S.36/SR 121 is officially open. The intersection, which is on the Governor’s Top 150 list for safety improvements, was experiencing a higher number of crashes than anticipated. The roundabout will help reduce the number of “T-bone” crashes by reducing the number of conflict points while maintaining traffic through the intersection.
DARKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy