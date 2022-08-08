Read full article on original website
Daily Standard
Fort Recovery man killed in crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP-A 61-year-old Fort Recovery man was killed Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on State Route 29 around milepost 17. Cloyd W. Bergman was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident at roughly 1:41 p.m. involving a crash attenuator truck that was part of a safety crew supporting road striping on State Route 29, according to a news release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Times-Bulletin
One vehicle accident on Kear Road
A one vehicle accident on Kear Road occurred Saturday morning around 8:49 a.m. The car struck the bridge guard rail on the north side of the road and traveled about 100 feet across the bridge. The driver of the car was transported to Van Wert Health. The car has moderate...
peakofohio.com
Local drivers injured after two-vehicle crash
Two local drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash, south of Bellefontaine, Thursday evening just after 5 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Corina Cox, 49, of Bellefontaine, was traveling westbound on Township Road 30 when she was struck by Annemarie Matthews, 45, of West Liberty, who was traveling out of a private drive.
Lima News
Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
Daily Advocate
CareFlight responds to crash near North Star
NORTH STAR – On Aug. 11, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road and Medford Road for a two vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven...
wktn.com
Woman Killed in Early Tuesday Morning Crash
One person was killed in a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 20,000 block of County Road 75. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area at around 3:15 Tuesday morning. They found that a car had traveled off...
WANE-TV
Paulding man honored for wearing seatbelt in crash
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Earl Chapman was saved by the belt. Chapman was involved in a traffic crash on S.R. 637 at S.R. 613 in Paulding County on June 25. One vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. The other ended up on its top. Both came to rest in...
sent-trib.com
BG man cited in fatal motorcycle crash
The driver involved in a crash north of the city in July that killed a motorcyclist has been cited. Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Ryan Tackett said Wednesday that Joseph Martini, 84, Bowling Green, has been cited for vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to yield the right of way, a minor misdemeanor.
WANE-TV
Police: Man accused of drunk driving crash ID’d, woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of running red lights while driving drunk and causing a crash that put a woman in life-threatening condition has been identified, according to Allen Superior Court records. Police arrested 27-year-old Aaron Michael Graham shortly after he tried to run...
wfft.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on East State Boulevard in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman is fighting for her life after a crash at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Hobson Road. Fort Wayne Police responded to a three-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatch received multiple calls that a "black Cadi was speeding and blew...
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Thursday afternoon just after 3:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they were on patrol in Belle Center when they conducted a random registration check on the vehicle in front of them. The check showed the registered owner of the...
peakofohio.com
Drunk Waynesfield woman crashes into local gas station
A drunk Waynesfield woman crashed her vehicle into a local gas station Monday night around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called out to RD Holder Oil Company gas station, located at 706 West Sandusky Avenue. They saw a black Kia Optima resting against the southwest corner of the building with heavy damage on both the building and vehicle.
hometownstations.com
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Paulding County – Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man arrested after Ohio gas station robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday nearly two weeks after an armed robbery in Hicksville, Ohio. In a release to media, Hicksville police chief Mark Denning said 34-year-old Casey Billingsly was arrested in Fort Wayne with the help of city police and sheriff’s deputies. A warrant had been issued for his capture.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima asking residents to keep grass clippings off of roadways
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is reminding residents to properly clean up after mowing their lawn, as grass clipping can lead to a variety of issues. Loose grass clippings on roadways after mowing your lawn can lead to clogging of drain basins on your street, which can lead to flooding issues in your neighborhood. A large number of grass clippings on roadways can also lead to potential motorcycle accidents. These reasons are just some of why the City of Lima wants residents to take the extra time to clean off any clippings.
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Daily Activity Log for Wednesday, August 10
0936 hrs. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of two small children walking around with no one caring for them. 0942hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
countynewsonline.org
Roundabout Opens In Darke County
The single-lane modern roundabout at U.S.36/SR 121 is officially open. The intersection, which is on the Governor’s Top 150 list for safety improvements, was experiencing a higher number of crashes than anticipated. The roundabout will help reduce the number of “T-bone” crashes by reducing the number of conflict points while maintaining traffic through the intersection.
wfft.com
Ten-year-old victim identified in Carterton Drive shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have identified the child who died in a shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive around 6 p.m. Monday evening. They found 10-year-old Ray Dee One with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at...
