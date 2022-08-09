ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again

BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
Boston

How much does Kevin Durant want to join the Celtics?

Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination. How much does that matter?. On Wednesday, two very noteworthy reports came out regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics — one funny and one eyebrow-raising. The former came from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, who reported that the Nets...
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social […] The post Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Celtics Now Favorites to Land Kevin Durant, Raptors Have 3rd Best Odds

The Boston Celtics have jumped into pole position in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, Vegas sportsbook say, but the Toronto Raptors aren't far behind. Despite Durant's insistence on being traded this summer, the Brooklyn Nets still sit at -200 to retain the 33-year-old superstar, per BetOnline. Those odds convey a 67% chance he remains in Brooklyn for next season.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Nets Owner Joe Tsai's Tweet About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum: "KD Is Going To The Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers."

Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite having requested a trade over a month back and it seems he has decided to force the team into making a decision. Durant had a meeting with owner Joe Tsai this past weekend and reports indicate that he gave Tsai an ultimatum that GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash have to be fired if he is stay in Brooklyn.
Yardbarker

Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade

The aftermath of Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai appears to have had a trickle down in the Lakers quest to add mercurial guard Kyrie Irving. Durant informed Tsai that the Nets either need to fire head coach Steve Nash, who Durant reportedly hand-picked to take the reins, and general manager Sean Marks, who by most accounts, was wiling to bend the franchise to KD's will which included trading for James Harden. KD formally made a trade request on July 1st, hours before free agency.
NBC Sports

Why Porzingis can keep No. 6 despite Russell's jersey retirement

With the news from the NBA that Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey will be retired across the league, that means Kristaps Porzingis will be the last to ever wear it for the Wizards/Bullets franchise. Porzingis, though, does not have to change his number, at least not yet. As part of...
ClutchPoints

How Danny Ainge destroyed the Brooklyn Nets yet again in the Kevin Durant saga

The Brooklyn Nets are once again in crisis. In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, unhappy superstar Kevin Durant issued an ultimatum. It’s either trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and General Manager Sean Marks. Fans can blame Durant, Tsai, or Nash and Marks for this new Nets drama, but the real culprit behind the organization’s crisis — for the second time in a decade — is Danny Ainge.
Axios

Your guide to the Eagles preseason

Eagles preseason kicks off against the New York Jets at 7:30pm Friday at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's a preview of this year's Birds team. The backdrop: The Eagles came in second in the NFC East last year with a 9-8 record, but still managed to make a playoff berth. Yes,...
