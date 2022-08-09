Read full article on original website
workboat.com
California adopts ambitious offshore wind goals
Yesterday, the California Energy Commission (CEC) adopted a report establishing offshore wind goals that, state officials say, move California one step closer to development of wind energy off the state’s coast. Preliminary findings in the recently released report, Offshore Wind Energy Development off the California Coast, set planning goals...
workboat.com
Newport News marks milestone in submarine construction
All-domain defense and technologies partner Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) recently announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has achieved a significant milestone in construction of Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798). Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) is the Department of Defense’s (DOD’s) concept to connect sensors from all of the military services — Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force — into a single network.
