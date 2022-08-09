Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Preliminary trial for suspects in murder of 'Cupcake' McKinney pushed back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The two suspects in the murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney are set to be tried for capital murder in state court. However, the preliminary hearing set for Wednesday was pushed back once again. In October 2019, McKinney’s remains were found in a dumpster at...
Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house arrested in Oklahoma
The man sought in connection with the death of a person found in a burning abandoned Birmingham house was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday night. Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was booked into the Carter County Jail Jail at 11:13 p.m., jail records show. He is being held there on a second-degree robbery charge.
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison on drug charges
A 37-year-old Bessemer man charged under the “Kingpin” statute was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.
Two homicide investigations underway in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police department is investigating two homicides that occurred blocks apart from each other in Ensley Thursday night. BPD tweeted that a homicide investigation was in progress in the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley at 11:08 p.m. The department later tweeted that an additional homicide investigation was underway in the […]
Search canceled after Birmingham man found
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department has announced that 92-year-old Willie Sole has been found safe. No other information has been released at this time. — ORIGINAL (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen driving a […]
wbrc.com
Hearing looks ahead to first trial involving 2019 kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The first trial involving the 2019 kidnapping and murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney is scheduled in October 2022. Defendants Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown will be tried first on federal kidnapping counts in individual trials this fall and later in state court for capital murder.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 3 years on firearm charge
A Birmingham man was sentenced to more than three years in jail on a firearm charge Tuesday.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
wbrc.com
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man sentenced to life in prison plus 120 months under the 'Kingpin' statute
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Bessemer man, who led a large-scale drug trafficking enterprise, was sentenced to life in prison plus 120 months. U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said Rolando Williamson, 37, was charged under the "Kingpin" statute for leading a criminal enterprise and large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy. U.S. District Judge...
wvtm13.com
Hueytown husband and wife identified after murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County coroner has identified the man as 49-year-old Robert Adaryll Stout and the woman as 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout. The coroner said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the woman died from a gunshot wound during "a reported domestic assault."
Bessemer kingpin sentenced to life in federal prison for leading multi-million-dollar drug enterprise
A Bessemer man convicted under the federal drug “Kingpin” statute has been sentenced to life in prison. Rolando Antuain Williamson, aka “Baldhead” and “Ball Head,” was found guilty in April.. U.S. District Judge Annmarie C. Axon sentenced Williamson to life in prison plus 120...
wbrc.com
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police investigators say they’ve identified one or two persons of interest in a homicide case from four and a half years ago. Daniel Rickett went missing February 8, 2018 and the 17-year-old’s body was found in a burned car July 30, 2020. For...
David Swift pleads not guilty to charge of murder in Karen Swift's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with killing his ex-wife in a 2011 cold case says he's not guilty. David Swift appeared in a Dyer County court Wednesday morning, after being extradited from Birmingham, Alabama to face a premeditated first-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift. Swift...
newyorkbeacon.com
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
Birmingham-area attorney charged with smuggling drugs into jail for client
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested an attorney who allegedly brought contraband into the jail while visiting a client over the weekend. According to authorities, investigators were alerted about an alleged plot to bring contraband into the jail. Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail to […]
wvtm13.com
One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating
BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
