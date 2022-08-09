Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
As Louisiana Flood Resiliency Mission Heads to France, Governor Edwards Gets Firsthand Look at Netherlands Flood Control Infrastructure Project and Research Facility
As Louisiana Flood Resiliency Mission Heads to France, Governor Edwards Gets Firsthand Look at Netherlands Flood Control Infrastructure Project and Research Facility. Louisiana / The Netherlands – On Tuesday, the third day of a weeklong mission to Europe, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and more than a dozen Louisiana economic, coastal, and business leaders shifted their quest for exportable water management insights from Amsterdam to France, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. Following a high-speed train ride from Amsterdam to Paris, the governor will proceed to the Luxembourg Palace to meet with the 348-member French Senate, one of the French Parliament’s two legislative chambers.
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins to Host Veterans Outreach Clinic in Abbeville
Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins to Host Veterans Outreach Clinic in Abbeville. Abbeville, Louisiana – On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana will hold a Veterans Outreach Clinic in Abbeville, Louisiana. Veterans will be encouraged to ask questions and seek assistance with a variety of VA benefits and challenges.
Louisiana Department of Health meeting to be held tomorrow
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building 8/11/22 and is open to the public.
brproud.com
Two Louisiana authors to be featured at the National Book Festival
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana has selected books by Louisiana authors to feature in the 2022 National Book Festival. A book for both youth books and adult books were selected. The youth book that was selected was...
NOLA.com
Federal judge rules on mandatory bar membership for Louisiana lawyers
A federal judge has upheld mandatory state bar membership for all Louisiana lawyers, citing tight new restrictions on lobbying and other political activity by the association on topics unrelated to the legal profession. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk for the second time rejected a legal challenge by Randy Boudreaux, a...
brproud.com
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
myneworleans.com
Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story
This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
neworleanslocal.com
Louisiana Beef Picnic 2022
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse is once again transforming itself into an indoor picnic, complete with Louisiana grass-fed beef from Gonsoulin Cattle Ranch & Coastal Plains Beef. Chefs from Dickie Brennan and Company Family of Restaurants will expertly prepare various cuts of Louisiana beef to showcase their creativity. A Louisiana picnic...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Great Raft on the Red River
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WVUE) - The Great Raft on the Red River blocked any attempt to use the river for navigation. The Raft was a logjam -- hundreds of years in the making -- that blocked any boat traffic on the Red River in northwestern Louisiana. In the mid-18th century, a...
Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group
The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
KTBS
Experts say a taxpayer-funded $198.5M carbon capture project in Louisiana would be questionable
(The Center Square) — Louisiana officials are touting state incentives for a $198.5 million carbon capture project at an Ascension Parish chemical plant, despite evidence and experts suggesting it's a questionable investment. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Friday CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to construct...
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
L'Observateur
Louisiana’s general fund faces at least three years in the red after one-time money expires
(The Center Square) — Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget received updates this week from several state departments regarding a variety of issues, including the state’s general fund, a $100 million state settlement, charter school accountability and unemployment insurance. Officials with the Office of Planning...
bogalusadailynews.com
Civil rights marker will be unveiled Thursday
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is holding a Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker unveiling on Thursday morning in Bogalusa. His office announced that the activities will begin at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 837 E. Seventh St. in Bogalusa, at 9:15 a.m. This marker will recognize one of the many locations in Bogalusa where civil rights activities took place during the 1960s civil rights movement.
