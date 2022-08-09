ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

As Louisiana Flood Resiliency Mission Heads to France, Governor Edwards Gets Firsthand Look at Netherlands Flood Control Infrastructure Project and Research Facility

As Louisiana Flood Resiliency Mission Heads to France, Governor Edwards Gets Firsthand Look at Netherlands Flood Control Infrastructure Project and Research Facility. Louisiana / The Netherlands – On Tuesday, the third day of a weeklong mission to Europe, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and more than a dozen Louisiana economic, coastal, and business leaders shifted their quest for exportable water management insights from Amsterdam to France, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. Following a high-speed train ride from Amsterdam to Paris, the governor will proceed to the Luxembourg Palace to meet with the 348-member French Senate, one of the French Parliament’s two legislative chambers.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
NOLA.com

Federal judge rules on mandatory bar membership for Louisiana lawyers

A federal judge has upheld mandatory state bar membership for all Louisiana lawyers, citing tight new restrictions on lobbying and other political activity by the association on topics unrelated to the legal profession. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk for the second time rejected a legal challenge by Randy Boudreaux, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Research#Flood Control#Politics State#Dutch#The Louisiana Office#Unesco
myneworleans.com

Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story

This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
LOUISIANA STATE
neworleanslocal.com

Louisiana Beef Picnic 2022

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse is once again transforming itself into an indoor picnic, complete with Louisiana grass-fed beef from Gonsoulin Cattle Ranch & Coastal Plains Beef. Chefs from Dickie Brennan and Company Family of Restaurants will expertly prepare various cuts of Louisiana beef to showcase their creativity. A Louisiana picnic...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Great Raft on the Red River

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WVUE) - The Great Raft on the Red River blocked any attempt to use the river for navigation. The Raft was a logjam -- hundreds of years in the making -- that blocked any boat traffic on the Red River in northwestern Louisiana. In the mid-18th century, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group

The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
LOUISIANA STATE
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville

Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
BOYCE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Civil rights marker will be unveiled Thursday

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is holding a Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker unveiling on Thursday morning in Bogalusa. His office announced that the activities will begin at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 837 E. Seventh St. in Bogalusa, at 9:15 a.m. This marker will recognize one of the many locations in Bogalusa where civil rights activities took place during the 1960s civil rights movement.
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy