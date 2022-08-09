ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

sweetwaternow.com

Alcon Sentenced to One Year in Sweetwater County Detention Center

ROCK SPRINGS — A 41-year-old Rock Springs woman was sentenced to one year in the Sweetwater County Detention Center and three years of supervised probation for her role in an incident that occurred in Skyline Village on January 31. Amanda Alcon was the third of three suspects sentenced in...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming

REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
REXBURG, ID
K2 Radio

Fake Credit Bureau Phishing Scam Reported In Wyoming

Scammers are using a data breach from several years ago involving the credit bureau Equifax to get access to personal information, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post notes that in September of 2017 Equifax announced a data...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Engagement Announcement: Pauli and McDaniel

Austin Pauli, 24, of Rock Springs, WY and Kaitlin McDaniel, 22, of Rawlins, WY are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Congratulations to the couple and their new beginning!. We love sharing your wedding and engagement announcements! Click here to submit yours!
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
