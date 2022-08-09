ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fox News

Fetterman appointee to Pa. Board of Pardons sought to abolish mandatory life sentences for murderers

The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons (BOP) secretary appointed by the state’s lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman repeatedly tweeted to "disarm the police" and advocated for abolishing mandatory life without parole sentences for first- and second-degree murder. Celeste Trusty, the former Pennsylvania state policy director for Families...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

John Fetterman returns to Senate campaign trail after health scare, contest with Mehmet Oz enters final months

Pennsylvania Senate candidate and the state’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is heading back to the campaign trail after health troubles sidelined him for more than 90 days. Fetterman, 52, will host an event Friday evening in Erie County, Pennsylvania where the Democrat is expected to open up about a stroke he suffered in May that threatened his political aspirations as well as his life.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

California Department of Education advocates books promoting gender transitions to kindergartners

The California Department of Education’s recommended reading list promotes books for kindergartners about students transitioning, and for high schoolers about students kneeling during the national anthem. The recommended reading list is housed in the "curriculum and instruction resources" section of the California Department of Education's website, suggesting dozens of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Former Florida attorney general issues multiple challenges to AG Garland over his handling of Mar-a-Lago raid

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi repeatedly challenged Attorney General Merrick Garland over his management of the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago Thursday on "Hannity." BONDI: Having personally as a prosecutor for 18 years signed thousands of subpoenas - thousands - many times people don't comply. So what do you do? You either issue a new subpoena or you do a motion to compel. Why wasn't that done in this case? The Trump people were working well with them. Why wasn't that done? That's a question for Merrick Garland. Number two for Merrick Garland: the warrant. Think about the warrant. If you're going to issue a warrant, the reason has to be, "I'm worried they're going to destroy evidence." What's suspect about that? We've now learned that warrant was signed on Friday, but not executed until Monday. So why get the warrant? That doesn't even make sense. Number three, I have personally been involved in many, many search warrants - authorizing them, the execution of the search warrants. And they came in there with guns blazing, like you said. For documents - you know what you do? You get a couple agents, you go up, you show the warrant at Mar-a-Lago. … You go in, you go to the safe, you go to the office. You get the documents you need. Done.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Sen. Ron Johnson: Corruption in the FBI 'runs deep'

Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson explained why he no longer trusts the FBI on "Hannity." SEN. RON JOHNSON: So this corruption has run deep. It's been running deep since the Hillary Clinton email scandal. Remember the editing of the James Comey exoneration email where they changed phrases like 'grossly negligent' to 'extremely careless' to avoid the criminal terminology.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

