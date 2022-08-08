ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hays Post

Holthus: Chiefs enter '22 season 'hyperfocused, ticked off'

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Mitch Holthus is entering his 29th year as radio voice of the Kansas City Chiefs. He's experienced the highs and lows of the modern era in Chiefs football. He went to training camp for 16 years in River Falls, Wisconsin, the one training camp in Kansas City in 2020 and now for the 12th time, he's watching the team come into form on the Mosaic Training Fields at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, KS
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
Hays Post

Kan. man who performed illegal autopsies fined $250K

TOPEKA – A Kansas man and three corporate entities he controlled have been permanently banned from doing business and ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution related to providing unlawful autopsy services, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Shawn Parcells, 42, who has resided in both Leawood...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Man dies after struck by van door on Kan. Turnpike

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Andrea Lopez, 20, Topeka, was eastbound on the Kansas Turnpike just before the I-635 exit in the left lane. The Honda struck the right...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
RAYTOWN, MO
Hays Post

U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Mark Mangino
Person
Frank Solich
Person
Charlie Weis
Person
Barry Alvarez
Person
Les Miles
Hays Post

Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kan. woman with suspended license was transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30a.m. August 4, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 56 Highway just south of the Lyndon exit for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Division#Lsu
Hays Post

Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police shot and killed a man who he sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kan. deputy finds stolen firearm, drugs during traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after At 10p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 just south of the Melvern exit for an alleged traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the Osage County deputy found illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy