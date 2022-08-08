ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Mitch Holthus is entering his 29th year as radio voice of the Kansas City Chiefs. He's experienced the highs and lows of the modern era in Chiefs football. He went to training camp for 16 years in River Falls, Wisconsin, the one training camp in Kansas City in 2020 and now for the 12th time, he's watching the team come into form on the Mosaic Training Fields at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

