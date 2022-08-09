Read full article on original website
Arrests for Harassment & Criminal Trespass Top Thursday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Several individuals were arrested Thursday on charges of Harassment and Criminal Trespass. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate…
Arrests of Parents Contributing to Non-attendance at School & U.S. Marshal Holds Top Wednesday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate judge who will set the bond amount and any other conditions of release from custody. The…
Crime Stoppers Paying for Information on Joshua Bogue Wanted for Burglary
SAN ANGELO – Concho Valley Crime Stoppers Thursday is looking for a fugitive wanted for burglary of a habitation. According to Crime Stoppers, they need your help finding JOSHUA BOGUE, who is wanted for Burglary of Habitation. Bogue is a white male, 6' 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos. If you have information that could lead to his arrest, Crime Stoppers wants to put cash in your pocket. Submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips App (the preferred way to receive your $$$) or contact the San Angelo Crime Stoppers 24/7 Anonymous Tip Hotline (325) 658-HELP (…
San Angelo Man Sent to Prison for Ramming His Car into a Woman's SUV During a Domestic Dispute
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man took a plea deal for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in District Court in San Angelo Thursday. Donavan Guzman was indicted on the aggravated assault charge after an altercation at a San Angelo Apartment complex where he was accused of ramming his car into an SUV during a domestic dispute.
San Angelo Church Hosting Fundraiser Saturday for Local Man Battling Leukemia
SAN ANGELO – A benefit for a local man who has leukemia will be held this Saturday at Bethel San Angelo Church. Victor D. Pescador was recently diagnosed with leukemia and this weekend his family and friends are selling pulled pork sandwich plates and also having a bake sale to help Pescador with medical expenses.
Utility Construction Closes Patrick St. at College Hills Blvd. in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – Utility construction on College Hills Blvd. has shifted Thursday to the intersection with Patrick St. closing a portion of Patrick Thursday and Friday. According to the City of San Angelo, Patrick St. between College Hills and St. Mary's will be closed and traffic detoured Thursday and Friday. Detours: Motorists traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling east on SAC Avenue to A&M Avenue to access Patrick Street and those traveling south on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling east to Avenue N to A&M Avenue to access Patrick Street…
WATCH: Angelo State University Kicks off Construction of the Housley Bell Tower
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University officials celebrated the ground breaking Friday for the new Housley Bell Tower to be constructed on the campus just off Johnson St. near the Stephens Chapel. According to ASU, the Housley Tower will be 70-to-80-feet tall and will be located on campus between...
Water Main Rupture Closes Busy Street in Santa Rita Neighborhood
SAN ANGELO – A water main break in the Santa Rita neighborhood has closed a section of W. Ave. N for several hours according to the San Angelo Police Department. The SAPD issued a Nixle alert at 8:49 p.m. that said, "Avoid S. Fillmore to S. Jackson on W. Ave. N for the next several hours due to a water main break." City crews routinely work on water main breaks because of aging pipelines and other infrastructure. Also, fluctuations in water pressure can affect water lines. Editor's note: the photo used with this story is an archive photo and not a picture of the actual break.
The San Angelo Fire Department is Now Hiring!
SAN ANGELO- The San Angelo Fire Department is now hiring! According to the City of San Angelo’s website, the San Angelo Fire Department is hiring. No experience is needed to apply, and applications are due September 16, 2022. A Civil Service Exam will be on September 24, 2022. To apply, go to the Fire Department’s website on the City of San Angelo website or go to the Human Resources office on the 2nd floor of City Hall, located at 72 West College Avenue. The mission of the Fire Department is to provide the community with the highest level of life safety and property conservation through…
City of San Angelo Water Bill Payment System Will Be Down This Weekend
SAN ANGELO – City of San Angelo Officials Tuesday announced that the city water bill payment online and phone service will be down this weekend. Water bill payment services online and over the phone will be down temporarily this weekend for maintenance. The services will be inactive from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to the evening of Saturday, Aug. 13. All forms of payment will be accepted throughout the week: Online – cosatx.us/waterbill Mail – Mail a payment to the City of San Angelo Utility Billing/Collections, P.O. Box 5820, San Angelo, TX 76902. Make checks payable to City of San Angelo…
San Angelo ISD Will Start the School Year Without Enough Bus Drivers
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Independent School District will start classes next week without enough bus drivers to run all routes, so some students who need to ride a bus to school will not have that option. According to the SAISD, like school districts and businesses across the United States, San Angelo ISD is also experiencing an unprecedented bus driver shortage and increased student ridership. SAISD is addressing the shortage with a temporary delay of bus transportation for our high school students, in grades 9-12, at Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, and Lake View…
Friday Night Football: 'Meet the Chiefs' is Friday at San Angelo Stadium!
SAN ANGELO – Lake View High School will be hosting 'Meet the Chiefs' night Friday night at San Angelo Stadium before the first football scrimmage against Fort Stockton. At 5:00 p.m., the JV and Freshman teams will have a scrimmage followed by acknowledgements of student trainers, the varsity football team along with other athletes involved in volleyball, tennis, cheerleading, Blue Crew, Chiefettes, the Lake View Band, cross country runners, and the freshman and JV football teams. 'Meet the Chiefs' will be at San Angelo Stadium located at 1919 Knickerbocker Road. The Lake View varsity team…
Sklenarik's Recognized By Peers as Grand Champion Meat Processor
MILES, TX — A Concho Valley meat processor won a Grand Champion prize for its Green Chile and Swiss Smoked Sausage at the 34th Annual Texas Association of Meat Processors Convention at Texas A&M in College Station this past weekend. According to Paul Sklenarik, owner of Sklenarik's Smoked Meats, Inc., 108 S. Robison St. in Miles, the Grand Champion award was appreciated because his company came within a hair of taking the the whole thing by placing second as the Sweepstakes Runner Up in the Cured Meats Competition. Sklenarik's was recognized as "Champion" for its Chorizo Sausage,…
Rain & Cooler Temperatures End Oppressive 38 Day Heat Wave
SAN ANGELO – That seemingly endless streak of 100+ degree days ended Wednesday with some much needed clouds and rain that could linger in the Concho Valley for a few more days. Officially at the airport .18 inches of precipitation was recorded which is the first measurable rain in...
