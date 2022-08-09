Steelers move up practice time Tuesday to 10:30 at Saint Vincent

If you are planning to attend Pittsburgh Steelers practice Tuesday at Saint Vincent, you’d better hurry.

Because of inclement weather that is expected to hit the area, the Steelers are practicing at 10:30 a.m. instead of the original 1:55 p.m. time.

The Steelers said that tickets for the 1:55 practice will be honored at the earlier session.

It is the fourth time in as many sessions that the venue or time has been altered because of weather. The Friday Night Lights practice scheduled for last Friday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium was canceled because of lightning. The team moved practice Saturday to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. On Monday, practice was shifted from Saint Vincent to Memorial Stadium because the playing fields were unusable.

The Steelers are scheduled to practice at Saint Vincent on Wednesday and Thursday before they play their first preseason game Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.