This Ripstop-Accented Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” Leans Halfway Into Fall
Fall is practically here, bringing with it the usual assortment of Autumnal hues. And though yellows and oranges dress this latest Air Max 90, the silhouette doesn’t quite lose itself to the season, as it opts for shades more akin to pastels. Construction-wise, however, the shoe is built of...
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
This Nike Air Max Plus 3 Gradient Goes From Navy To “University Blue”
Far from being a popular silhouette, the Nike Air Max Plus 3 continues to boast a cult-like following across select parts of the globe. Recently, the Tuned Air-cushioned silhouette emerged in a gradient of blue tones. Akin to Sean McDowell’s original proposition from 1998, the third installment of the “Tn”...
Team Red And Grey Cover The Nike Air Max Plus
Few can withstand the heavy modifications of Nike’s design team like the Air Max Plus can. Since its resurgence in the mid-late 2010s, the 1998 model has lent its DNA to top-sellers like the Air Vapormax Plus and later the Air Max Terrascape Plus, but there are plenty of loyalists who will stick with the tried and true original.
7-Eleven Releases Slurpee Sneakers & More Food-Inspired Shoes With Reese’s & Red Bull
Click here to read the full article. 7-Eleven is stepping into fashion, launching a snack-inspired sneaker collection that customers can enter to win online. The new project is part of the gas station’s latest Brainfreeze Season summer promotion. Until September 6, customers can purchase participating featured brand products from Red Bull, Slurpee, Reese’s, Cheetos and more using the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards apps at 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. These products, as well a specific weekly ones purchased using said apps, count as entries to win a range of prizes — including fashion pieces inspired by the snacks. Several products include new...
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"
While publicly the relationship between Kanye West and looks to be in a rocky place, the Three Stripes have done anything but hold back on its 2022 YEEZY offerings. Between calling out adidas for “blatant copying” and sharing that the YEEZY Day concept was not approved by himself, West has made it clear that he’s not happy with some of the brand’s decisions. However, releases continue to hit shelves with massive demand. Alongside this month’s adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 “Vanta” restock, the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” is set to launch.
Orange-Colored “NIKE” Branding Animates This Greyscale Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature visible Air technology (and it’s far from the last), but it’s arguably one of the most important. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s design from 1990 emerged in a mix of straightforward grey, white and black tones across its standard build. Profile swooshes, however, deviate from their traditional solid color finish in favor of an all-over “NIKE” print makeover that may speak to a larger collection. Air Max units underfoot forgo any vibrant flair, favoring a pitch-dark look that allows for the aforementioned branding choice to revel in the spotlight.
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
This Nike Air Force 1 Mid Gives A Subtle Scare Ahead Of Halloween
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has historically been ridiculed by the sneaker space’s gatekeepers, but it’s turned some skeptics into believers over the last seven months thanks to a healthy mix of retros, new styles and special collaborations. As autumn inches closer, the mid-top take on Bruce...
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
Bad Bunny x Adidas to Release New ‘Blue Tint’ Forum Buckle Low Sneakers — And Matching Plane
Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s newest Adidas collaboration is embracing his roots — with an airplane to match. The Puerto Rican rapper’s new Forum Buckle Low style with the brand features its staple multi-hued leather uppers, padded counters and trim. The pair’s signature buckled webbing straps, flat soles and opaque rubber outsoles complete its silhouette. The upcoming “Blue Tint” colorway features numerous hues of light and tonal blues, directly inspired by both Puerto Rico’s open summer skies and Bad Bunny’s own open-minded nature — as seen in its campaign starring the rapper. The pair also includes replaceable padded sneaker...
Releasing This Week: AJ7 “Citrus,” Air Max Penny “Orlando,” And Much More
This past week, all anyone could talk about was Yeezy Day 2022, be it for the releases themselves or Ye’s outspoken disapproval of the event. However, the days are anew, and a number of standout releases are here to help get our minds off what could very well be the last time we see said event.
“I Could Even Style Them With a Balenciaga Look”: Kim Kardashian on Her Beats x Kim Collaboration
Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic knows no bounds; from her solution-oriented brand Skims to her just-launched ritual-based skin-care line Sknn by Kim, Kardashian has found a way to simplify everyday necessities beautifully. And her latest minimally focused venture will be available on Tuesday, August 16—a collaboration with Beats Fit Pro on a trio of wireless earbuds, each hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral color palette. Beats x Kim is meant to combine function and functionality—like a wardrobe staple that seamlessly blends into whatever you’re wearing. “This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” she tells Vogue exclusively.
Teyana Taylor Gets Colorfully Loud With Lori Harvey in Nike ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers
In a new video posted in collaboration with Bumble, Teyana Taylor can be seen chatting about life and love with Lori Harvey while sporting a chic, all-blue look. The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an aqua button-up shirt with a lightly padded vest in the same vibrant hue over top and matching pants. Even hair baseball cap and manicure were coordinated. Meanwhile, on her feet, she donned Nike SB’s Dunk sneaker collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the “Chunky Dunky.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) The style’s loud, playful design is inspired by the famous...
Go Green With This New Balance 991 Made In UK
Despite its manufacturing in the United Kingdom, the New Balance 991 has cultivated a cult-like following stateside over the last handful of years. Recently, the Flimby, Cumbria-produced model emerged in a drab green coloorway perfect for autumn. Akin to pairs produced by Aimé Leon Dore for its Spring/Summer 2022, the...
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
@brotherhood.co.ltd via InstagramYou know, in case you were curious.
Air Jordan 1 "Chicago Reimagined" Gets A New Release Date
One of the best shoes ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. As most sneakerheads already know, the Holy Grail of Jordan 1 colorways is the "Chicago" model. This is a sneaker that pays homage to the Bulls with a gorgeous white, black, and red color scheme. It is a shoe that has been duplicated in many ways over the years, and sneakerheads are always looking for their next shot at copping a pair.
The Definition Of Air Appears On The Nike Air Max 1
Appearing concurrently alongside the Air Force 1’s many 40th Anniversary offerings are a series of nods to Nike Air itself. Previously, we’ve seen direct homages to Marion “Frank” Rudy, the founder of the cushioning; and now, via this newly-revealed Air Max 1, the brand is literally defining the technology.
LỰU ĐẠN Displays the Multidimensionality of Masculinity for SS23
Still in its early days as an emerging menswear label, LỰU ĐẠN is committed to showcasing the multidimensionality of Asian masculinity with its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Helmed by Kwaidan Editions co-founder Hung La, the brand’s name originates from the words “Pomegranate” and “Bullet”...
