ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Father, toddler removed from plane for violating federal law, airline says

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYMQH_0hAKldHy00

ORLANDO, Fla. — A father and his daughter were removed from a flight after the pair were told they were violating airline policy when the little girl wanted to sit on her father’s lap.

“They will arrest you; I’m telling you that right now,” a flight attendant told Rose, WSB-TV reported.

Chrisean Rose recorded a video of flight attendants threatening him with arrest while he was holding his 25-month-old daughter, Rayana.

Rose told WSB-TV that he had purchased a seat on the Frontier Airlines flight for his daughter, but the little girl didn’t want to sit in it.

“She’s a small kid; she’s nervous,” Rose told WSB-TV. “I explained to the flight attendant that this is only our first time traveling and she’s a little bit nervous.”

The flight attendant insisted that Rayana needed to sit in her seat, and when Rose had difficulty getting the child to do so, things escalated. The plane had been taxiing but was returned to the gate where both Rose and his daughter were forced to get off the plane, WSB-TV reported.

In a statement to WSB-TV, Frontier Airlines said: “It is an FAA requirement that all passengers over the age of 24 months must be buckled into their own seat for takeoff and landing. The parent refused to comply and therefore was asked to exit the aircraft with the child.”

“Babies don’t understand policies,” Rose told WSB-TV. “I do not think it needed to be that far. I mean, arrest for what? For a kid crying?”

Rose told WSB-TV that the pair’s initial flight to Orlando for the weekend had been on Spirit Airlines, which had allowed Rayana to fly on his lap without issue. Rose told the station that after the issue on Frontier, he bought another ticket from Delta, and Rayana sat with him the whole time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Father asked to leave flight for holding toddler on his lap, airline responds

ATLANTA - A man said an incident on a Frontier Airlines flight ruined what was supposed to be a carefree weekend trip. Chrisean Rose said his flight to Atlanta was fine, but his toddler was nervous on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Orlando. It was her second time on an airplane, Rose said.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Spirit Airlines#Flight Attendants#Wsb Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
click orlando

What The Honk: That Escalade-ed quickly

ORLANDO, Fla. – What is one thing that we have said more than “Getting Results” today? That would be “Back to School.”. Now with that, I expect some really good honks for next week…. [TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | This Florida...
ORLANDO, FL
Click10.com

Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
104K+
Followers
116K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy