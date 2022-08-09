ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Gilbert, AZ
Government
City
Gilbert, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable

Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Shortages#Water Systems#Surface Water#Water Resources#Bureau Of Reclamation#U S Senate
12news.com

VERIFY: Did Katie Hobbs vote against funding Arizona's border strike force?

PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona again ranks among worst states for child well-being

Arizona once again ranks among the worst places in the country for child wellbeing. The Annie E. Casey Foundation considers education, health, family and economic factors in its annual Kids Count Data Book report. In this year's report, Arizona fell to 44th place among states. Last year, Arizona had ranked 40th.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kjzz.org

Arizona's weekly COVID-19 trends show slight improvements

COVID-19 is still widespread in Arizona, but the state's outbreak is showing signs of slowing down. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 13,501 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the lowest case count in nine weeks. Medical experts say cases are almost certainly being vastly undercounted recently...
ARIZONA STATE
starvedrock.media

Arizona governor signs right to try expansion

(The Center Square) – The “right to try” has been expanded in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey held a signing ceremony for five bills that passed with bipartisan support in this year’s legislative session. It included Senate Bill 1163, the Right to Try for Individualized Treatments. Sen....
ARIZONA STATE
Fast Casual

Vitality Bowls entering Arizona

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in acai bowls, is opening its first Arizona location Friday in Gilbert. Under the direction of Subway franchisee Gary Legumina, his three sons and their mother, Julie Delaney, an additional five locations will open in the state over the next several months. "It's a tremendous honor...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County records its most ballots in primary election history

PHOENIX — The final election results for the 2022 August Primary election in Arizona were posted and 866,924 voters cast a ballot, a record in Maricopa County for primary elections, per the Maricopa County Elections Department. The number measured 35.04% of total eligible voters with 759,240 early ballots (87.58%)...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
crankyflier.com

A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix

I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy