ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

3 separate shootings in Austin within hours of each other, police investigate

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened within hours of each other. The first shooting happened at around 3 a.m. in downtown Austin. One woman was injured. A man is hospitalized after the second shooting that happened at around 4:30 a.m. at a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Round Rock, TX
Cars
City
College Station, TX
City
Benjamin, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
KVUE

Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run outside Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect following a hit-and-run in North Austin last month that left a cyclist with severe, life-threatening injuries. The Austin Police Department said the crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 9:46 p.m. on the 10300 block of Burnet Road, across from the Q2 soccer stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man killed from 'blunt force trauma' in north Austin, police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in north Austin. Police said around 1:05 p.m., officers were called to an incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man with blunt force trauma to the head. The man was...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
B106

Police Identify 21-Year-Old Drowning Victim in Temple, Texas

Temple, Texas police have released the identify of a man who drowned at Temple Lake Park Monday evening (August 8). In a news release issued this afternoon, the drowned man was identified as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police had been waiting until they'd notified his next of kin before releasing his name to the public.
TEMPLE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Teens Charged in Cover Up of Friend’s Mystery Boating Death

Five friends who lied to cops about how a freshman Texas Christian University student drowned during a 2019 boat party on Lake Travis, near Austin, now face charges related to his death. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Jack Elliott’s friends ditched their alcohol and told authorities several versions of how he went overboard—including that he did a backflip into the water and that he fell while vomiting. None of them were true. “Jack Elliott was pushed by Delaney Brennan from the front of a wakeboard boat … operated by Elle Weber under the supervision of Carson Neel,” read a...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Vehicles#Round Rock Police#Kxan#University Oaks Boulevard
insideedition.com

Austin Police Identify Body Found While Searching for Injured Park Visitor

While looking for an injured visitor in a park in Texas, rescue personnel stumbled across a body, officials say. The individual who was found dead has been identified by Austin Police as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti, according to CBS Austin. First responders were performing a "high angle rescue” after a park...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox7austin.com

Officer-involved shooting in East Austin, suspect critically injured

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in East Austin. The incident happened after 11 p.m. on August 8 on Cameron Road near Highway 290. Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says one officer pulled over a motorcyclist for a traffic violation, but the motorcyclist started...
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Illegal trash dumping site found￼

Caldwell County EEU investigators found an illegal trash dump site off Dry Creek Road Monday morning. Identifiers were discovered, so the case remains active for ongoing investigation. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office thanked citizens of the county who call and report illegal dumping as well as other environmental issues. If...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy