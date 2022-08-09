Read full article on original website
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence Over Anne Heche's Fatal Car Crash Following 'Critical Condition' Reports
Ellen DeGeneres finally broke her silence o96ver Anne Heche's fatal car crash. Portia de Rossi's spouse answered some questions about her former partner after being out and about in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, August 8.
Alec Baldwin slammed online for supporting Anne Heche in wake of fiery crash: 'She put lives in danger!'
Alec Baldwin faced criticism on social media for sharing a video supporting Anne Heche following the "horrific" car crash in which she was involved on Friday in the Los Angeles area, a crash which caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home. "Hey, I just want to send out my...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Why did Anne Heche buy a 'random' red wig in this Venice hair salon before her crash?
A half-hour before crashing into a Mar Vista home, Anne Heche stopped by a Venice hair salon to buy a bright red wig — because the blue one was taken.
Daily Beast
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Renée Zellweger Dotes On Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Son Hudson During Beach Day
Party of three! Renée Zellweger took over mom duties while spending the day at the beach with boyfriend Ant Anstead and his 2-year-old son, Hudson. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Judy star is seen covered up from head-to-toe to seemingly keep the blistering sun off her porcelain skin while keeping an eye on her man's young son during the day.
TMZ.com
Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear
The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
Rosie O’Donnell Posts Video Saying She’s ‘Feeling Bad’ for Mocking Anne Heche Before Car Crash
Former The View moderator Rosie O’Donnell is regretting a joke she made about Anne Heche two decades ago in light of the actress’ fiery wreck late last week. Anne Heche suffered severe burns and is in a coma and on ventilator at a Los Angeles hospital. The wreck happened last Friday.
Anne Heche crash: Ellen DeGeneres’ ex seen ‘speeding in Mini Cooper in chilling doorbell cam vid moments before smash’
ELLEN DeGeneres' ex Anne Heche was seen speeding in a Mini Cooper in chilling doorbell camera footage moments before her horror crash. The Donnie Brasco actress allegedly crashed her car into a home on Friday morning which sparked a "heavy fire", LA Fire Department said. The 53-year-old, who's said to...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash
Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
Alec Baldwin slammed for support of Anne Heche after alleged drunken driving crash
Alec Baldwin, along with other celebrities, is being criticized for sending support to actress Anne Heche, who crashed into a house Friday, causing a fire. Critics slammed the stars sending their thoughts as speculation grew that Heche was driving while drunk.
ETOnline.com
Fred Savage's Accusers Share the Shocking Allegations That Led to His 'Wonder Years' Firing
Fred Savage is defending himself amid allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot. In a shocking exposé published by the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, a group of unnamed women who worked on the show's crew -- on which Savage was working as an executive producer and director -- have come forth to make public their claims of his alleged misconduct towards women that ultimately led to an investigation and Savage's firing by the network earlier this year.
Anne Heche Remains in 'Extremely' Critical Condition, Coma After Crash, Reps Say
Actress Anne Heche is in a coma and remains in critical condition tonight, according to statements made by a representative. Heche has been in the hospital since Friday, following a devastating car accident in California. “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche ‘Not Expected to Survive,’ Has Severe Brain Injury, Rep Says
Anne Heche may not recover from her injuries sustained in her car crash on Friday. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the actress' rep said in a statement to ET on Thursday, on behalf of her family.
Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears
A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
