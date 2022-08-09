ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Anne Heche
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear

The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash

Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
Fred Savage's Accusers Share the Shocking Allegations That Led to His 'Wonder Years' Firing

Fred Savage is defending himself amid allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot. In a shocking exposé published by the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, a group of unnamed women who worked on the show's crew -- on which Savage was working as an executive producer and director -- have come forth to make public their claims of his alleged misconduct towards women that ultimately led to an investigation and Savage's firing by the network earlier this year.
Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears

A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
