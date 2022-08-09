Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
TVOvermind
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Malachi Barton
Child stars have been part of the entertainment business since the industry began. Malachi Barton is among the latest generation of young stars, and he has shown time and time again that he’s much more than just another cute kid. His acting skills are undeniable and he can hold his own when sharing the screen with much more experienced actors. Since making his on-screen debut nearly a decade ago, Malachi has gotten the chance to be part of some pretty cool projects. He is most well known for his roles in shows like Stuck in the Middle and Fancy Nancy. His fans are looking forward to seeing what kinds of roles he takes on as he grows. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Malachi Barton.
Executive Producer Of ‘The Talk’ Heather Gray Dies At The Age Of 50
Heather Gray, the executive producer of The Talk, passed away at the age of 50 on Saturday, according to Deadline. The cause of death has not yet been released, but a letter sent to CBS employees noted that she had been battling an illness. Gray began working on the talk...
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
Steve Martin Is Ready to Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin is busier than ever, but he says he's ready to slow down. Martin, now 76, currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, the actor is also on tour with Short, with whom he's performed live shows since 2015. He also has a 12th book coming out, as well as a documentary about his life and career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheree Zampino Says She ‘Froze’ When Ex Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock: I ‘Couldn’t Make Sense of It’
A moment she'll never forget. Sheree Zampino was as shocked as anyone when her ex-husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, but she has hope for a reconciliation between the two men. "It was one of those moments where I froze," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, exclusively told Us […]
Kino Lorber Buys Pietro Marcello’s ‘Scarlet’ Ahead of New York Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Kino Lorber has acquired North American distribution rights to Pietro Marcello’s sprawling post-WWI film “Scarlet,” which opened Cannes’ Directors Fortnight. Represented in international markets by Orange Studio, “Scarlet” will have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival, before a theatrical release in 2023. A loose adaptation of Alexander Grin’s novel, “Scarlet” marks Kino’s second collaboration with Marcello. It follows “Martin Eden,” which competed at Venice, won best actor for Luca Marinelli and went on to play at Toronto. Marcello, who rose to prominence as a documentarian with his film “The Mouth of the...
Apple TV+ orders A24 documentary about Steve Martin’s life and career
Apple TV+ will soon get a documentary about Steve Martin’s life and career as A24 will produce it alongside Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers’s Tremolo Productions. This will be another addition to the growing list of Apple Original documentaries. As exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Martin’s...
SFGate
How ‘Gaslit’ Turned Fingernails Into the Sounds of Sacrifice
Emmy-nominated re-recording mixers John W. Cook II and Ben Wilkins layered in 16 different tracks of recording for a key courtroom moment in Starz’s “Gaslit.”. The political thriller takes a different look at the Watergate scandal. Rather than look at the infamous hotel break-in, the show examines the political relationships and the women — particularly Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Essence
Go Inside Mara Brock Akil's Sanctuary For Writers In Los Angeles
The peaceful and warm workspace, called the Writers' Colony, seeks to help burgeoning and accomplished writers alike focus so they can get what's in them, out on the page. This story appears in the July/August issue of ESSENCE, available on newsstands now. Throughout her 30-year career, Mara Brock Akil has...
"Raising Kanan" Star Patina Miller Says We're Going to See Raq Sweat in Season 2: "Strap In For the Ride"
If there's one thing we learned from the first installment of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," it's to not mess with Raquel "Raq" Thomas, played by Patina Miller. As a drug queen-pin and Kanan Stark's (Mekai Curtis) mom, Raq will do whatever it takes to expand her empire and keep her family together, even though their bond has started to break down.
The Verge
Ring’s new TV show sounds like a dystopian America’s Funniest Home Videos
Ring, the Amazon-owned home security company that’ll sell you a camera just as swiftly as it will give law enforcement access to that same camera’s footage without a warrant, is producing a television show that sounds an invitation to participate in the surveillance state. You know, as a fun family activity.
Hulu’s ‘This Fool’ Brings New Perspectives to Age-Old Sitcom Tropes: TV Review
The basics of “This Fool” are straightforward and familiar enough. Hulu’s new comedy stars stand-up comedian Chris Estrada as Julio, a 30 year-old who lives with his strict mother (Laura Patalano) and not-so-secretly badass grandmother (Julia Vera). He’s restless in a job he likes just enough to keep; he pines for his wild card ex-girlfriend, Maggie (Michelle Ortiz), even though he knows they’re probably terrible for each other. He resents his cousin, Luis (Frankie Quinones), who represents his opposite in just about every way. He’s bored and confused about where he wants his life to go, but not so motivated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Sandman’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
'The Sandman' Season 2 hasn't been greenlit by Netflix, but there's a good possibility we'll get more episodes. Here's what we know about another outing so far.
Yardbarker
20 facts you might not know about 'The Nutty Professor'
Eddie Murphy loves to play multiple characters in a movie. Sometimes, it gives us Coming to America. Sometimes, it gives us Norbit. It also gave us The Nutty Professor, one of the last major roles for Murphy before his career went by the wayside. Here are 20 facts about this 1996 movie for you and your alter ego to enjoy.
Why do multiple documentaries get released about the same subject?
Currently on an extended release in theatres and already earning itself awards buzz, Fire of Love, Sara Dosa’s breathtaking documentary about the relationship and career shared by French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, is the surprise independent hit of the summer. But Dosa is not the only director to be inspired by the extraordinary daring of the Kraffts.
'Bluey' Executive Producer on a Future Movie: "We're Just Waiting for That Idea To Come Through" (EXCLUSIVE)
When a show is wildly successful, the next obvious step in making fans happy is a movie, right? At least, that's what some fans think when it comes to Bluey on Disney Plus. The Australian children's cartoon found success in the U.S. and Distractify spoke exclusively with executive producer Daley Pearson about whether or not there are plans for a Bluey movie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Small Body’ Producer Tomsa Films Boards Andrei Epure’s First Feature ‘Don’t Let Me Die’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Paris-based Tomsa Films will co-produce Andrei Epure’s first feature “Don’t Let Me Die.” The company, created in 2018, is also behind Laura Samani’s acclaimed Cannes Critics’ Week premiere “Small Body” and documentary “Zaho Zay.” “Don’t Let Me Die” follows the consequences of a woman’s death in front of her apartment building. Her neighbor, Maria, is interrogated by the police and eventually takes charge of the funeral. She finds herself entangled in a maze of bureaucracy as she tries to escape the feeling that she is being haunted. Produced by Alexandru Teodorescu and Ana Gheorghe of Bucharest-based...
thecinemaholic.com
The Resort Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
It’s hard to pin Peacock’s ‘The Resort’ to any particular genre. The more it progresses and expands its narrative, the more complex the show becomes. Although it originally began as a garden-variety murder mystery, it has firmly embraced elements of magic realism by episode 5. ‘The Resort’ primarily has two timelines. In 2022, Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) arrive in Yucatán, Mexico, to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. It soon becomes apparent that they are carrying barely-restrained grief within themselves. While riding on an ATV, Emma has an accident one day and finds a 15-year-old flip phone in the jungle. She and Noah soon discover that the phone belonged to Sam Knowlston (Skyler Gisondo), who had been missing since December 2007, along with another tourist, Violet Thompson (Nina Bloomgarden). The narrative shifts back and forth between 2022 and 2007 as Emma and Noah try to find what happened to the two teenagers 15 years earlier.
EW.com
Mo Amer brings us home to Houston in first trailer for Netflix comedy Mo
Mo Najjar (Mo Amer) is just try, try, trying to get by. In heartfelt comedy Mo, Amer stars as a Palestinian refugee on the long and unpredictable road to U.S. citizenship as he straddles two very different cultures in Houston, Texas. Watch the trailer below, which EW can now exclusively debut.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘Resurrection’ on VOD, A Different Breed of Abuse Horror
Resurrection, now available to rent or own on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, traps the always-great Rebecca Hall in a familiar scary-movie mold, as an evil ex returns to resume the psychological torment she escaped all those years ago. But Andrew Semans’ careful, confident direction and a handful of unexpected choices in the script send this waking nightmare creeping down some grottier, less-trod narrative paths. Within what could’ve been a basic take on a stock setup, he leaves room for the grotesque, strange, and inexplicable. RESURRECTION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Every facet in the life of Margaret (Hall)...
Comments / 0