ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Owen Hargreaves describes Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' as striker becomes Real Madrid's second-highest all-time scorer with 324 goals after scoring in Super Cup success

Owen Hargreaves hailed Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' after the striker helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup. After David Alaba had put Real in the lead against Frankfurt, Benzema proceeded to make it 2-0 after being found by Vinicius Junior. It was a significant goal for Benzema, who...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Martin Braithwaite
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Joan Laporta
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

La Liga issue warning to Barcelona over player registrations

Barcelona are just 48 hours away from their first league match of the season, but as things stand, they won’t be able to count on Robert Lewandowski to do so. None of Barcelona’s six signings including Ousmane Dembele nor the renewed Sergi Roberto have yet been registered with La Liga. As things stand they don’t have the space in their salary limit to do so.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Bayern Munich#Catalan#Barca Studios#Dutch#Chelsea
Yardbarker

Blow for Juventus and Arthur as Valencia may have found an alternative

In recent weeks, Arthur Melo appeared to be heading towards Valencia. The midfielder has struggled to adapt at Juventus following his arrival in 2020, and a return to La Liga was on the card. But even though the Bianconeri offered to contribute in the Brazilian’s wages during his loan stint,...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Prepare €45M Matheus Nunes Bid

Earlier in the summer, Liverpool were linked with Sporting CP’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Matheus Nunes, but journalists with ties to the club were quick to throw cold water on the rumours and it appeared Arsenal were the likelier English destination. Following last weekend’s injury to Thiago Alcantara that will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Antonio Conte ‘banishes transfer-listed Tottenham stars Winks, Lo Celso, Reguilon and Ndombele from first-team training’

TOTTENHAM boss Antonio Conte has "banished" Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks from first-team training, reports suggest. According to the Evening Standard, the foursome have fallen out of favour at Spurs and have been training on their own since the team's return from pre-season in South Korea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Champions League winners seal UEFA Super Cup glory for record-equalling fifth time

David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Finland to win the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time. The winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League faced off at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki where semi-automated offside technology was making its first appearance in European competition.
UEFA
ESPN

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club

Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
UEFA
Yardbarker

La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Almeria sign Umar Sadiq replacement

With the impending departure of Umar Sadiq hanging over Almeria’s survival hopes, the club have moved to bring in a replacement forward. Although a veteran with plenty of experience in La Liga, Almeria fans might not have expected Leo Baptistao to be that replacement. The club announced his signing on Thursday, arriving from Santos.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy