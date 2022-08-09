Read full article on original website
Food & Wine
Amazon Dropped 4,000+ Summer Kitchen Deals in Its Hidden Outlet Store, Including $45 Off Calphalon Knives
Soaking up the last bit of summer calls for indulging in delicious burgers, barbecue chicken, shrimp tacos — really anything you can throw on the grill or open fire and enjoy. But in order to sink your teeth into said summer meals, you've got to prep your kitchen with the right tools. Not looking to spend a bunch? No worries, we've found a secret section on Amazon filled with incredible kitchen deals starting at just $13.
50+ best back-to-school sales for the whole family
Whether you’re dreading the return to the classroom or counting down the days until September, there’s no denying it — Summer is coming to a close, and students everywhere need to gear up for the new school year. Thankfully, you can save on back-to-school shopping now, thanks to tons of sales for everyone from Kindergartners to college freshmen and beyond.
In Style
Amazon Launched an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With Discounts as High as 74%
We've somehow made it to August, and that means the last six weeks of summer are about to fly by. Before the season officially ends next month, Amazon launched an end-of-summer sale so you can make your final warm-weather purchases for less. And we rounded up 30 of the best clothing, shoe, and accessory deals for up to 74 percent off.
Motley Fool
Amazon Prime Members Can Now Get Free Same-Day Delivery From Some Local Stores
This perk could help you save time and money while supporting local businesses. Amazon Prime members can now order from other partnering retailers and get free same-day delivery. This service is available in select cities with plans to expand in the future. Amazon regularly adds new perks to its Amazon...
Here come the discounts at Walmart, Best Buy and Gap
A glimmer of relief is emerging at the checkout aisle: the return of discounts.
Walmart just confirmed it's doubling down on a summer of sales, as prices for everything from department-store goods to high-end watches get deeply discounted as inventory stacks up
Walmart just revised its earnings outlook, partly because it's going to slash prices again. That's because they have a backlog of pandemic-era products they need to offload. Now that shoppers have shifted their focus, retailers need to make space for travel items and back-to-school supplies. Walmart announced Monday that it...
Plans For Exclusive Self-Checkout Expected to Expand to Major Restaurants, Department Stores, and Supermarkets
Though the purchase model remains polarizing, completing in-store purchases without a human attendant appears to be the wave of the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Forbes.com.
Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change
There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
Kate Spade Sale: Score a Shopper-Loved Leather Tote for 50% Off & More Deals Starting at $15
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. If you're a...
Dear Procrastinators: These Are the Best Places to Buy Gift Cards Online
Click here to read the full article. The holiday gift-giving season can be rough. When there’s always doubt that our gift will arrive on time, an option like a gift card is increasingly appealing. Of course, if you’re reading this, you’re already well past holiday shipping deadlines, and digital gift cards are the procrastinating gift giver’s last resort. So if you’ve left your holiday shopping for the last-last minute, or if the gifts you ordered are delayed until after Christmas, where are the best places to buy gift cards online? Gift cards are always attractive because they allow the person to...
HyperX Signs DJ Zedd as Global Brand Ambassador
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the signing of world renowned DJ, record producer, and songwriter Zedd as the brand’s newest ambassador. Through the relationship, HyperX will serve as Zedd’s Official Gaming Audio and Gaming Microphone Supplier. Zedd will in turn help the gaming solutions provider design and promote several original product offerings, including custom and limited-edition headsets and peripherals. Beyond original product, the duo will bring gamers and music fans exclusive content and promotional platforms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005002/en/ HyperX Signs DJ Zedd as Global Brand Ambassador (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNET
Prime Day Is the Perfect Time to Grab a Jackery Power Bank for Your Beach Trip
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. As we move into the back half of Amazon Prime Day, I've noticed some more of my favorite products have joined the others with discounted prices. I've been playing around with power stations for a few years now and Jackery has always been a strong contender for the top spot.
Man's Reaction to Partner Introducing Surprise Puppy Delights Internet
A man has captivated TikTok audiences with his reaction after his partner surprises him with a puppy in public.
Hilary Farr Shares Her Best Advice For Buying A New Rug
Part of your home decor scheme should be rugs, and Hilary Farr has some great advice when it comes to picking the perfect rug for your indoor and outdoor space.
Scoop: Amazon lawsuit accuses company of selling fake seller feedback
In what Amazon calls a first, the e-retailer on Tuesday sued a Rhode Island man and his company for allegedly selling fake, 5-star reviews to bolster seller feedback of third-party retailers who peddle products on Amazon.com. Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, alleges that Trey...
Amazon is buying iRobot: The best iRobot vacuum deals on Amazon right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon is buying iRobot. In August, the retail giant announced plans to purchase the robot vacuum brand. Amazon already boasts...
Deal of the week: Philips Hue smart bulbs are half price on Amazon right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Philips Hue smart bulbs can be pricey, but they do so much more than your standard lightbulb. If you've wanted...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Practicing for 'The Tonight Show' in NYC Is Way Too Adorable
Pet owners love when our dogs can do tricks. it makes us feel like accomplished owners and it gives us a chance to show off our wonderful pups to our friends and family. One Golden Retriever has been so impressive with her tricks and commands that she was invited on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!
