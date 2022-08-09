LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Monday at the regular Lima City Council meeting, the topic of community policing was at the forefront of city councilors. Chief of Lima Police, Angel Cortes, addressed upcoming changes to community policing within Lima city limits during the report of officials at City Council. Currently, the Lima Police Department utilizes a model called pinpoint policing, and this particular model incorporates computer generated target hotspots within Lima for officers to respond. The problem with this model is that resources are being pulled out of neighborhoods, and there is simply not enough officers to serve both the target hotspots and neighborhoods. Consequently, Chief Cortes proposed a new method of community policing tonight and elaborated on what this method entails for Lima.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO