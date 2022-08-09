Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
loudounnow.com
Developer Pitches Downtown Hotel in Leesburg
Leesburg-based developer Kevin Ash is exploring plans to build a boutique hotel on South King Street in the historic district. According to a staff report prepared for the Town Council’s work session Monday, the site under consideration is the 0.6-acre lot at 208 S. King St. The concept includes a 40-room hotel and 2,200 square feet of meeting space. Ash had been expected to brief the council on the project to gauge the level of support for the project before pursuing it further, but the item was removed from the agenda.
theriver953.com
City of Winchester begins $3 million project
City of Winchester’s vendor work crews began the $3 million project to replace sidewalks in the city. The work which is subject to weather conditions is not expected to cause road closures. The project will disrupt parking in the areas where the work is being done. The work will...
theriver953.com
Front Royal terminates the Town Manager’s contract
After a closed meeting of the Front Royal Town Council last night Aug. 8 a vote was taken to terminate the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Immediately following the 4 to 3 vote in favor of the termination Hicks stood announced his resignation from the position and walked out of the room.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Council Hears More Opposition To Sugarloaf Plan
They were concerned about proposed downzoning several properties. Frederick, Md. (KM) – There was some opposition expressed Tuesday night to the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan during a Frederick County Council meeting. Jim McIntosh lives on Park Mills Road in Adamstown, and he said there’s no danger of any mass development in the Sugarloaf area. “Developments haven’t happened in this area since 1977,” he said. “And that’s another thing that Tim Goodfellow said in the process to scare a number of residents in this area saying that ‘oh, mass development could happen.’ It can’t happen in this area. It hasn’t happened since ’77,” McIntosh said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick County Council President loses Primary race by one vote
Frederick County's sitting Council President, M.C. Keegan-Ayer, appears to have lost her bid for reelection.
mocoshow.com
Proposal For 105 Townhouses in Rockville Area Currently Occupied By Vacant Office Buildings
Missing Middle Jefferson, LLC has submitted an application for consideration by the Montgomery County Planning Board for the property located at 2115 East Jefferson Street. The Applicant proposes to demolish the existing building and redevelop the property with 110 residential units including townhomes and stacked townhomes. The Property is located within the employment center along Executive Boulevard and East Jefferson Street, within the western portion of the White Flint area. The property is one record lot. The Net Tract Area of the property is 239,218 SF. Today, it is occupied by a vacant office building of approximately 139,000 SF.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
Inside Nova
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of all county employee salaries through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. The county has 4,347 full-time employees, 347 part-time employees and 1,454 seasonal,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
loudounnow.com
School Board Awards $110.7M Middle School Contract
On Tuesday night the Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously to award a $110.7 million construction contract for a new middle school to Howard Shockey and Sons. The action came after a flurry of activity led by the Department of Support Services staff to save money on the construction after bids came in 25% over estimates. The School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee was briefed on the issue last week, urging the staff to continue negotiations with Shockey and Sons, which was the sole bidder to build the Brambleton-area school, known as MS-14.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Students Protest LGBTQ+ Treatment
On Tuesday night, around a dozen high school students gathered outside the School Board meeting to protest the treatment of LGBTQ+ students. The students represent the Loudoun chapter of Pride Liberation Project and are fighting for correct pronoun usage, the opportunity to read books in school libraries that include LGBTQ+ conversations, and for students and teachers to treat them as equals at any school.
royalexaminer.com
Rebecca Segal named CEO of Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health announced today that Rebecca Segal, FACHE, has been named its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 6. She joins Fauquier from Rutherford Regional Health System (RRHS), a Duke LifePoint facility in Rutherfordton, NC, where she has served as CEO since 2017. Segal replaces Tony Young, who has been serving as interim CEO at Fauquier for the past several months.
ffxnow.com
Work to begin on contentious Vienna sidewalk project this week
A sidewalk is coming to Vienna’s Alma Street SE, whether the residents there want it or not. Construction to add about 1,500 linear feet of concrete, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, and ramps on the northwest side between Follin Lane and Delano Drive will begin by the end of this week, the Town of Vienna shared on Monday (Aug. 8).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Distillery moving to Manassas, investing more than $8M in expansion
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said a distillery based in Bristow will make a short move to Manassas to set up its new base of operation and expand its business. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits said it planned to put a distillery and tasting room on the campus of Farm Brew […]
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
Montgomery County teachers look to social media to fill teacher vacancies
Teachers skeptical as MCPS relies on a cadre of substitutes to fill vacancies before 2022-2023 school year starts. On August 22, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will hold its preservice week for teachers. Several schools across the county are looking to fill in gaps left by the inordinate number of retirees and resignations. During the August 8 media briefing, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared the steps taken to alleviate the number of vacancies the county still has to fill.
Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins
WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
Fairfax Co. launches new teacher residency program with hiring event
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With less than two weeks until the first day of school, the largest school system in our area is searching for educators with a strong academic background. In an effort to attract more teachers to classrooms, Fairfax County is launching a new teacher residency program.
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Police partner with 'The ABLE Project' for new active bystandership training
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department is rolling out a new training approach with a focus on teaching and supporting peer intervention among officers. "It's a program that empowers officers to intervene in situations where they see things that may be unsafe or unlawful," said...
theburn.com
Bright future for Cascades Marketplace seen in new images
The developer overseeing the reimagining and reinvigoration of Cascades Marketplace has set up a website filled with details and images for what they are planning. It shows a potentially bright future for the beleaguered shopping center. As most local residents know, Cascades Marketplace in Sterling is one of Loudoun’s older...
Comments / 0