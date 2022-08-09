Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Cowboys Reveal First Depth Chart: Questions on Rookies, DEs and WRs
The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022 - starting with a new depth chart.
Yardbarker
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
3 biggest surprises from Robert Saleh’s first Jets depth chart for 2022
The New York Jets released their first depth chart of training camp Monday and it didn’t take long for it to be blown up. Starting right tackle Mekhi Becton sustained a chip fracture in his right kneecap and is likely out for the season. So, either Connor McDermott (currently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucs’ William Gholston feels like a ‘regular-sized dude’ next to Akiem Hicks, Vita Vea
TAMPA — William Gholston stands at 6-foot-6 and says he weighs around 317 pounds, but next to the rest of the Bucs’ defensive line, the 10th-year veteran feels “like a regular-sized dude.”. The Bucs signed Akiem Hicks (6-4, 352) during the offseason to replace Ndamukong Suh, pairing...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 10, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Browns WR Jakeem Grant suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the year. Bengals activated RT La’El Collins from the NFI list. Broncos signed RB JaQuan Hardy and RB Stevie Scott. Green Bay Packers. Packers signed RB Dexter Williams. Packers released LS Steven Wirtel. Packers waived WR Osirus...
Yardbarker
Jets Sign Duane Brown, Replace Mekhi Becton at Right Tackle
The Jets have signed five-time Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown will step in as a replacement for injured tackle Mekhi Becton, who will likely miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a right knee injury in training camp this week. New...
Yardbarker
Packers Working Out One of Former Running Backs
The Green Bay Packers are working out running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2019, on Tuesday, a source said. The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Don’t expect the Commanders to get involved in a Roquan Smith trade
Everyone knows the Washington Commanders’ biggest weakness is the linebacker position. While Cole Holcomb has fans swooning after his breakout 2021, the other options, including last year’s first-round pick Jamin Davis, leave a lot to be desired. Behind Holcomb and Davis — the projected starters — Washington has...
Duane Brown: Former Seahawks left tackle signing with the Jets
Former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is signing with the Jets, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN. The Jets were in need of a new left tackle after their starter Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending leg injury at practice a few days ago. Brown spent the last...
Yardbarker
Broncos Camp OLB Stock Report: 4 Risers, 2 Fallers
The Denver Broncos have a stable of edge rushers with incredible potential, but the unit lacks experience. The starters are set in Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, but there are health and durability questions with those two players. Gregory, currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, is on...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst hopeful David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins will play early in 2022
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remains hopeful that offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins will return to play early in the 2022 season. “They are both doing really, really well. I think they both have a shot to play early in the season,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “They are progressing very well.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
A breakdown of Jets OT Duane Brown’s pass and run-block ranks
A statistical breakdown of New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown. The New York Jets have signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22 million deal (additional terms are yet to be disclosed). Brown will be replacing the injured Mekhi Becton in New York’s starting lineup. It remains unknown whether the Jets plan to start him at left or right tackle, but either way, Brown is set to be an every-down starter for this Jets team in 2022.
Ranking the AFC West defensive interior lines
1. Chiefs – Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi. Chris Jones is easily the best interior defensive lineman in the division. The three-time Pro Bowler has averaged double-digit sacks over the past four seasons and his nine sacks last season is more than any current interior lineman duo combined. Nnadi is the run-stuffing nose tackle who added three sacks of his own.
Comments / 0