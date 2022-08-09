Huntingburg– Volunteers are still needed for the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run taking place in Huntingburg, Indiana on Saturday, September 3. Grab a friend or a family member to volunteer along the route to direct runners and encourage them. The available volunteer spot locations are at county road intersections and in the downtown area of Huntingburg. This is a great opportunity if you have loved ones participating in the race or if you are looking to give back to your community!

HUNTINGBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO