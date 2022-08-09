Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
Magnolia ISD trustees propose $0.04 tax rate decrease for FY 2022-23
MISD proposed a tax rate of $1.1472 during an Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved a proposed tax rate of $1.1472 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23, a $0.04 decrease from the ongoing fiscal year, at an Aug. 8 meeting. At...
League City City Council postpones vote on FY 2022-23 property tax rate
League City residents anxious to learn what the city’s property tax rate will be for next year will have to wait a bit longer. (Courtesy city of League City) League City residents anxious to learn what the city’s property tax rate will be for next year will have to wait a bit longer.
Harris County budget director signals potential $100M-plus deficit as tax rate vote nears
Commissioners will vote in September on a proposed tax rate that could leave the county with a $100M-plus deficit. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners confirmed with the Office of Management and Budget they would not raise the 2022 tax rates over the voter-approval rate at their Aug. 2 meeting, but an upcoming vote could impact the magnitude of the county’s deficit.
Montgomery County approves proposed 2022 tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will propose a tax rate of $0.3764...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conroe city administrator, chief financial officer to be terminated Aug. 11, pending vote
Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug. 11 on two items relating to terminating contracts with City Administrator Paul Virgadamo Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Steve Williams. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug....
Pearland awards contract for installation of surface at Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground
Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. (Rendering courtesy Nikki Kamkar) Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. Pearland City Council at its Aug. 8 regular meeting passed a resolution...
Friendswood ISD approves $0.03 reduction for FY 2022-23 proposed tax rate
Friendswood ISD’s board of trustees unanimously approved a proposed tax rate of $1.2094 per $100 valuation. (Courtesy Friendswood ISD) Friendswood ISD has approved a further drop to its proposed fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate. During its Aug. 8 meeting, FISD’s board of trustees unanimously approved a proposed tax rate...
DATA: Sugar Land, Missouri City see higher home prices, fewer houses sold year over year in June
A 2,769-square-foot home sold between $420,000-$482,000 in Sugar Land in early August. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Median home prices increased in all Sugar Land and Missouri City ZIP codes in June when compared to June of last year, mirroring regional trends. ZIP code 77498 saw the largest year-over-year percentage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oak Ridge North FY 2022-23 proposed tax rate includes $0.0475 decrease
Kim Wright, general manager of the South Montgomery County Utility District, presented the preliminary wastewater treatment plant budget for fiscal year 2022-23 to the Oak Ridge North City Council on Aug. 8. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The Oak Ridge North City Council unanimously approved a proposed property tax rate for...
League City updated golf cart regulations
Did you know that there are laws that govern the use of golf carts other than for golfing?. Did you know that it is illegal for children or anyone without a driver's license to drive a golf cart other than on private property?
Fort Bend County Commissioners Court votes to form broadband committee
Members of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court appointed designees to form a Broadband Steering Committee in search of funding for construction of a countywide broadband network. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Bend County Commissioners Court voted to form a Broadband Steering Committee at an Aug. 2 meeting. The committee would...
Montgomery County notebook: Tax rate discussion listed for Aug. 9 agenda
Montgomery County commissioners will set a property tax rate to fund the fiscal year 2022-23 budget at the county’s Aug. 9 Commissioners Court session. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners will return for a session of Commissioners Court on Aug. 9. The county agenda can be accessed online,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Magnolia enters Stage 3 drought as water wells reach 70% pumping capacity
The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city of Magnolia to enter Stage 3 drought status Aug. 8, City Administrator Don Doering said in an Aug. 10 interview.. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city...
New apartment complex coming soon to Richmond
An apartment community is coming soon to Richmond just north of FM 1093 and Peek Road. According to Fort Bend County officials, a timeline for the work has not yet been determined. (Courtesy Pexels) An 11.5-acre plat of land dubbed the Westpark Tollway Apartments was approved by Fort Bend County...
Spring ISD trustees call for $850M bond election in November
On Aug. 9, the Spring ISD board of trustees discussed a presentation on the $850 million bond that voters will consider in November. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Spring ISD trustees voted unanimously Aug. 9 to call for an $850 million bond election to be held Nov. 8. The $850 million...
Fort Bend County prepares for Nov. 3 election, appoints election judges
Fort Bend County commissioners appointed election judges for two-year terms ending in June 2024 at an Aug. 9 meeting. At an Aug. 9 meeting, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved actions toward the Nov. 3 election. Aside from transferring $15,800 from the travel and training fund to information technology...
Spring ISD's $850M bond package to upgrade facilities, technology
Spring ISD Chief Financial Officer Ann Westbrooks and members of the 2022 bond steering committee present information on the district's $850 million bond, which will be up for voter consideration in November. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Spring ISD’s $850 million bond will focus on upgrading district facilities, technology, and safety...
Click2Houston.com
Property taxes in Texas: This is how to check how much you’re paying, where your money is going, your proposed rate
HOUSTON – If you’re wondering how much you’re paying in property taxes, there’s a way to check them online easily via state information that you can quickly filter down to your county. Why should I care?. Your money is on the line. “The budgets adopted by...
Magnolia ISD calls $232 million bond election for Nov. 8 ballot
Magnolia ISD called a 2022 bond election during the Aug. 8 meeting. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved calling a $232 million bond election for the November ballot during a regular meeting Aug. 8, the district's first bond since 2015. Superintendent Todd Stephens said the...
Large crowds turn out to support proposal to connect Heights area trails with new pedestrian bridges
Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by an Aug. 10 community event to show his support for the bridge concept. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) Community advocates came together at Patterson Park on Aug. 10 to raise awareness and gather support for a project that would connect the Heights area with neighborhoods south of I-10 with two new bridges.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0