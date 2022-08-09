Read full article on original website
Lounge Coming to Jasper’s River Centre
Jasper- On the banks of the Patoka River sits the River Centre, and soon a new place to grab a drink. Owsley’s Lounge will open its doors in October in the Jasper River Centre, which currently features shops and businesses. The new hangout will feature TVs and domestic and commercial drinks along with food prepared by Café Piña’s Claudia Juarez.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
On Route Volunteers Still Needed for 10th Annual Heartland Half Marathon
Huntingburg– Volunteers are still needed for the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run taking place in Huntingburg, Indiana on Saturday, September 3. Grab a friend or a family member to volunteer along the route to direct runners and encourage them. The available volunteer spot locations are at county road intersections and in the downtown area of Huntingburg. This is a great opportunity if you have loved ones participating in the race or if you are looking to give back to your community!
350 South closing Monday
Dubois Co.- A road closure is planned in Dubois County. Beginning Monday, August 15th, 350 South will be closed one tenth of a mile East of State Road 162 for a culvert replacement. Work is expected to last approximately 3 days barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Win Tickets to Indiana’s 47th Frog Follies Hosted By E’ville Iron Street Rods
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies, and we have your chance to attend as a spectator. An Evansville Tradition. For the last 46 years, even...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Dubois Branch Library Calendar for September 2022
Dubois- Here is the list of upcoming events at the Dubois Library. Every Friday – Chair Yoga from 9 – 10 a.m. Registration is required. Saturday, Sept 3 First Saturday Book Sale 10 – 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept 3 Wonder Woman Story Time 11 a.m. – noon...
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
Silver Alert canceled after missing southern Indiana man found safe
ENGLISH, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a 74-year-old man from southern Indiana was found safe Friday. The Perry County Sheriff's Department said Kenneth Davenport went missing from English, Indiana, Thursday night. English, Indiana, is roughly 115 miles south of downtown Indianapolis. Amber Alert vs....
Friends remember couple killed in Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on behalf of the Hite family, […]
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin is the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022 AGAIN
First Sheriff to receive this honor three years in a row. Scott County-On 8-10-2022, the Indiana Sheriffs' Association (ISA) awarded Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022, receiving the prestigious honor for the third year in a row. Sheriff Goodin was honored last night at the annual ISA Conference President's Dinner held in French Lick, Indiana having received the award for the third time in a row. The award is presented annually by the ISA based upon the following criteria..."This award is to be given annually to a Sheriff who has performed the duties of his or her office in the highest professional manner as well as to enhance the Office of Sheriff. This award is intended to recognize a Sheriff who has shown unusual initiative and imagination in the performance of his or her duty". Sheriff Goodin became the Sheriff of Scott County and was selected by the ISA for this award immediately following his first year in office in 2020. In 2021 the ISA selected all 92 Sheriffs for this award based on the response by all to the COVID-19 crisis and the unthinkable impact it had across the state. This year, Sheriff Goodin was again selected outright by the ISA committee as the Sheriff of the year for 2022, a "triple-crown success" if you will. The Sheriff is one (1) of 92 Sheriffs considered for the award by the committee...having been selected outright twice in their first term as Sheriff, according to Laura Vest of the ISA, is unheard of. Sheriff Goodin humbly provided the following comment..."I am the luckiest man alive...doing a job I love in service to my community is a gift that I will never take for granted. With our community-oriented policing, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is 23,900 members strong...together, we are all "Sheriff of the Year". The Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, retired Sheriff Stephen Luce of Knox County, said it best..."with the current crime rates plummeting in Scott County, receiving a safe community award from Crime Stoppers, and being a model community-oriented policing community along with the Scott County jail being termed a "model jail for other jails to copy", Sheriff Goodin has set a gold standard for other Sheriff's Offices in Indiana to follow".
Police working 3-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Main Street in Mitchell
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police and Fire Department first responders and a Seals ambulance crew and Bedford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on State Road 37 and Main Street in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. The northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked. Motorists can...
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
Special Event at Dubois Branch Library
Dubois- Every business starts with a dream. Turning that dream into a reality requires confidence, grit, and knowledge. On September 16th from 12:00PM to 1:00PM, the Dubois Branch Library will host the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Indiana District Office for a free workshop on starting a business. Lindsay Maliqi, the daughter of a Dubois County native, will walk attendees through 10 basic steps covering the planning process, financial decisions, and legal activities necessary to turn an idea or hobby into a business. Participants will learn what resources and funding options are available, and the reality about grants.
Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project Update- August 10th
Jasper- A progress meeting was held on August 10th, for the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. Representatives of Ragle Construction, Rundell Ernstberger Associates, Dubois County, and the City of Jasper attended. Here is the summary of the discussion:. The Northeast Quadrant of the Courthouse Square is closed and will...
New teacher brings international experience to Huntingburg Elementary School
Huntingburg Elementary’s newest teacher comes with an international background; one perfect for the second graders enrolled in Southwest Dubois County School Corporation’s dual language immersion program. José Pineda Cabrera is originally from Barranquilla, a coastal town in Colombia. But his love for languages has given him the opportunity...
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Kimmell family, Vincennes University honor former Vincennes mayor with scholarship and historical marker
VINCENNES- Kimmell Park is a place many people know and have visited as a go-to spot for fishing, picnicking, walking, playing, and other recreational fun within a stone’s throw of Vincennes University. The park is named for Joseph W. Kimmell, the former mayor of Vincennes. Vincennes University and the family of the historic park’s namesake are paying homage to the outstanding luminary in a remarkable fashion.
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
