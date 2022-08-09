ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94

A Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94. It happened on Monday, August 8 at 4:45 a.m., when troopers were called to a crash on I-80 going east at the Ripley Street exit. Officials say that a Subaru started going slowly to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp, when a Buick rear-ended it.
Suspect faces charge in Walmart parking lot murder

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman walking through the Walmart parking lot was murdered at random, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Her accused killer, Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court Thursday. Vo was charged with one count of open murder. His bond...
Police looking for woman missing in Caledonia Township

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police are looking for a 62-year-old woman who is believed to have walked into woods near her Caledonia Township residence. Annette Williams left her residence, in the area of Whitneyville Avenue SE and 68th Street sometime during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Kent County...
Man Charged, Accused Of Attempting To Kidnap His Ex-Wife In Van Buren Township

(CBS DETROIT) — A man who police say assaulted his ex-wife and attempted to kidnap her is now facing criminal charges. Carl Emerson Travis, 51, of Grosse Pointe, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, second-degree fleeing and eluding, domestic violence, reckless driving and two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer. Travis was arraigned on Monday in 34th District Court and given a $500,000/10% bond with a GPS tether. Van Buren Township police were called to the 48400 block of Denton Road for a “reported kidnapping in progress.” Police arriving at the scene spotted a man, later identified as Travis, assaulting the woman. Travis fled when attempted to intervene. Prosecutors say fled as officers attempted a traffic stop, resulting in a police chase on Interstate 94. He was arrested after crashing his car at the intersection of Trumbull Street and East I-94 Service Drive. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 17. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 
One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
Community Responds After More Drownings Happen In South Haven

Red flags flying at the beach ban people from going in the water during dangerous conditions, and violators can be fined one thousand dollars. The four people that drowned in South Haven over the last four weeks all went into the water when yellow flags were flying, or when the ordinance that aims to prevent drownings couldn’t be enforced. When the city manager was asked if South Haven is looking to change anything she said lifeguards aren’t being considered. It’s been quieter in South Haven, as waves on South Beach are calmer, leaving more people at ease. Others, like Pat and Erin O’Hearn are...
Fugitives arrested at Waverly Twp address

WAVERLY TWP. – Two people wanted by authorities, one for a parole violation and the other, felony larceny, were arrested early Monday morning, July 25, in Waverly Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said Sheriff’s...
