Idaho State

MIX 106

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of cocaine.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Longtime Republican joins Democrat's Idaho attorney general campaign as co-chairman

BOISE — Longtime GOP Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa has never before publicly endorsed a Democrat against a Republican — but he did so on Tuesday. “The rule of law is under attack,” Ysursa told the Idaho Press, after endorsing Democratic nominee Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general against GOP nominee and former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador. Ysursa was one of five state campaign co-chairs Arkoosh announced Tuesday at a press conference — two Republicans, two Democrats, and one independent.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

What Do You Think About Mandatory Tipping in Idaho?

We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

WDFW to Open Fall Chinook Harvest on the Snake River

CLARKSTON - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening a fall Chinook harvest on the Snake River on August 18, from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River (just upstream from West Evans Road on the south shore - approximately 3 miles below Clarkston) upstream to the Oregon state line, and from the Burbank to Pasco railroad bridge (at Snake River mile 1.25) to Lower Granite Dam. The fishery will be open 7 days a week with a daily limit of 3 adult hatchery Chinook, and no daily limit for jack Chinook (clipped or unclipped). Anglers must release all other salmon. Minimum size is 12 inches and barbless hooks are required. The fishery is set to close on October 31.
CLARKSTON, WA
visitidaho.org

5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho

The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Man and Friend Break New World Record in Boise

Everyone has some sort of lifelong goal they shoot for. For some it can be pursuing a certain career, for others it may be being a parent and grandparents, and for others, it may be succeeding in something like running a certain distance at a certain time or climbing a mountain. Some people will achieve their goals, while many will also fall short. Only one person can be the fastest man alive, and only so many people get to go to space, but somebody has to achieve these goals. One goal that many dream of is setting a world record, and while many of us fall short, one man in Idaho has found a way to not set only one, but many, and he has added another one to his list.
BOISE, ID
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
MONTANA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID

Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Sen. Risch Names Rudy’s Idaho Business of the Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A locally owned kitchen supply store serving the Magic Valley for more than two decades has been named Idaho Business of the Month by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch. On August 3, Sen. Risch chose Rudy's A Cook's Paradise August Business of the Month for its contribution to the community of Twin Falls which will be entered into the Congressional Record in the Senate. The 118 year-old building Rudy's is in used to be a former hardware store owned by the family and was transformed in 2002 by Tom and Megan Ashenbrener into a home kitchen supply store. According to Sen. Rish's office, it is the longest continuously running retail stores in Twin Falls.“Congratulations to Rudy’s A Cook’s Paradise and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2022,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.” Rudy's also has a large selection of beer and wine plus culinary classes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
