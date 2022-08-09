Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
Healthline
Suicide and Bipolar Disorder: Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention
Bipolar disorder is a serious mental health condition affecting about. . Its main symptoms are mood shifts, which include episodes of mania and depression. People who live with bipolar disorder are at an increased risk of suicide compared to the general population. Research suggests. of people with bipolar disorder, especially...
topwirenews.com
Study on serotonin and depression sparks heated debate – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR
A controversy in the scientific community over a recent claim that antidepressants may be ineffective in treating depression has highlighted the difficulties in understanding mental health conditions. One of the prevailing theories currently focuses on serotonin. Depression has been linked to a deficiency in the molecule involved in transmitting emotions...
psychologytoday.com
Living Well with Bipolar Disorder
This new blog column aims to provide a “deep dive” into the science-backed, therapeutic skills that can help people with bipolar disorder lead healthy and enriched lives. Mood-stabilizing medication is the cornerstone of bipolar disorder treatment, yet several years of scientific research on bipolar disorder have also told us that there is an important role for certain psychological therapies in the treatment of this condition. Specifically, skills-based psychological interventions that teach people tangible tools for managing their bipolar disorder and reaching their life goals have scientific support for improving treatment outcomes in bipolar disorder when combined with medication treatment. Such skills-based psychological interventions may include:
Psych Centra
What It's Like to Live with Schizophrenia
Living with schizophrenia brings a unique set of challenges. With support and strong coping skills, daily life can flow more easily. Until just decades ago, the majority of people diagnosed with schizophrenia lived the rest of their lives inside a psychiatric hospital. In most cases, remission was considered an impossibility, and hospital residents were only allowed to leave if family members accepted responsibility for them.
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
Parents are giving kids smartphones at progressively younger ages
About 70 percent of parents surveyed say their children’s screen time has increased since 2020. The negatives include inhibiting social skills and exposure to inappropriate content.
What is autism spectrum disorder and how common is it?
Awareness around autism spectrum disorder is growing around the world, and scientists are learning more about it every day. According to a 2022 study published in Autism Research, about 100 in 10,000 (or one in 10)0 children around the world are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. This is an increase...
The drugs don’t work (and other mental health myths)
There can be little doubt that public attitudes to mental health have already turned a corner. Just consider the sheer number of public figures – from Robbie Williams and Lady Gaga to Baroness Davidson – who have opened up about their struggles. According to one analysis of English...
healthcanal.com
The Surprising Effects of Music Therapy & Mental Health 2022
Mental health has become a significant issue, and the recent pandemic felt across the globe has taken its toll on the population’s mental well-being. In the United States, it is thought that the country is facing a mental health crisis due to increased isolation and anxiety felt during the COVID outbreak.
International Business Times
Long Covid Symptoms Affect One In Eight, Study Suggests
One in eight people who get coronavirus develop at least one symptom of long Covid, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition to date suggested on Thursday. With more than half a billion coronavirus cases recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic, there has been rising concern about the lasting symptoms seen in people with long Covid.
AMA
Loss of connection fuels more teen mental health problems
More than one-third of high schoolers have reported experiencing poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a nationally representative Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) survey whose results were published this spring. The same survey indicated that, last year, 44% of high school students persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a neurological condition that distorts a person’s ability to focus, sit still, and exercise behavioral control. This condition affects youngsters and adolescents and may persist until maturity. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is children’s most prevalent mental condition. The situation is more common in males than in females.
psychologytoday.com
Former Mental Health Czar Scorns Traditional Psychotherapy
Psychiatrist Tom Insel's criticism of traditional psychotherapy is based on outdated prejudices. Insel is mistaken when he implies that in-depth psychotherapy lacks the evidence of efficacy that other therapies have. When one of America’s most prominent psychiatrists expresses deep disdain for depth psychotherapy, especially when that criticism is misinformed and...
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Antipsychotic use in people with dementia living in care homes rose during COVID-19 pandemic
Prescribing of antipsychotic drugs to people with dementia living in care homes rose significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research from the University of Exeter and King’s College London. The research, presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference — held from 31 July to 4 August 2022 in...
MedicalXpress
Targeting impulsivity early in adolescence could prevent later behavioral disorders
Tendencies toward impulsivity in early adolescence are linked with a variety of poor outcomes in later adolescence, including antisocial personality disorder and alcohol use disorder. However, by the time teenagers reach mid-adolescence, it may be too late to target impulsivity to prevent the development of these behavioral disorders. Past research...
nypressnews.com
Liver disease: The ‘early’ symptom that shows up at night – ‘see your GP’
Liver disease, or ARLD for short, is triggered by excess alcohol consumption, as its name suggests. There are three main stages of this condition, with an early symptom showing up when you got sleep. The NHS shares that trouble sleeping occurs once you start experiencing a build-up of toxins in...
MedPage Today
KarXT Schizophrenia Win; CBD for Anxiety; No Nuplazid for Alzheimer's Psychosis
The phase III EMERGENT-2 trial met its primary endpoint achieving a significant reduction in PANSS total score with oral KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) versus placebo in people with schizophrenia, Karuna Therapeutics announced. As many as 87% of people with opioid use disorder may not be receiving life-saving medications like methadone, buprenorphine, and...
2minutemedicine.com
Early peanut introduction was not associated with lower prevalence of peanut allergy
1. Introduction of a guideline recommending early peanut introduction to all infants was not associated with significant reduction in prevalence of peanut allergy. 2. Earlier peanut introduction was associated with lower odds of peanut allergy in infants born of Australian but not East Asian ancestry. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good)
ADDitude
Research: Celiac Disease May Be Linked to ADHD
Celiac disease — an autoimmune disorder that causes intolerance to gluten — may be linked to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a systematic review recently published in Children.1. The review, which comprises 23 studies that reference ADHD and celiac disease published in the last...
