Oregon State

Medical News Today

Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Suicide and Bipolar Disorder: Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention

Bipolar disorder is a serious mental health condition affecting about. . Its main symptoms are mood shifts, which include episodes of mania and depression. People who live with bipolar disorder are at an increased risk of suicide compared to the general population. Research suggests. of people with bipolar disorder, especially...
MENTAL HEALTH
topwirenews.com

Study on serotonin and depression sparks heated debate – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR

A controversy in the scientific community over a recent claim that antidepressants may be ineffective in treating depression has highlighted the difficulties in understanding mental health conditions. One of the prevailing theories currently focuses on serotonin. Depression has been linked to a deficiency in the molecule involved in transmitting emotions...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Living Well with Bipolar Disorder

This new blog column aims to provide a “deep dive” into the science-backed, therapeutic skills that can help people with bipolar disorder lead healthy and enriched lives. Mood-stabilizing medication is the cornerstone of bipolar disorder treatment, yet several years of scientific research on bipolar disorder have also told us that there is an important role for certain psychological therapies in the treatment of this condition. Specifically, skills-based psychological interventions that teach people tangible tools for managing their bipolar disorder and reaching their life goals have scientific support for improving treatment outcomes in bipolar disorder when combined with medication treatment. Such skills-based psychological interventions may include:
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What It's Like to Live with Schizophrenia

Living with schizophrenia brings a unique set of challenges. With support and strong coping skills, daily life can flow more easily. Until just decades ago, the majority of people diagnosed with schizophrenia lived the rest of their lives inside a psychiatric hospital. In most cases, remission was considered an impossibility, and hospital residents were only allowed to leave if family members accepted responsibility for them.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism

The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

What is autism spectrum disorder and how common is it?

Awareness around autism spectrum disorder is growing around the world, and scientists are learning more about it every day. According to a 2022 study published in Autism Research, about 100 in 10,000 (or one in 10)0 children around the world are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. This is an increase...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthcanal.com

The Surprising Effects of Music Therapy & Mental Health 2022

Mental health has become a significant issue, and the recent pandemic felt across the globe has taken its toll on the population’s mental well-being. In the United States, it is thought that the country is facing a mental health crisis due to increased isolation and anxiety felt during the COVID outbreak.
MENTAL HEALTH
International Business Times

Long Covid Symptoms Affect One In Eight, Study Suggests

One in eight people who get coronavirus develop at least one symptom of long Covid, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition to date suggested on Thursday. With more than half a billion coronavirus cases recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic, there has been rising concern about the lasting symptoms seen in people with long Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

Loss of connection fuels more teen mental health problems

More than one-third of high schoolers have reported experiencing poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a nationally representative Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) survey whose results were published this spring. The same survey indicated that, last year, 44% of high school students persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.
KIDS
Kurt Goodwin

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a neurological condition that distorts a person’s ability to focus, sit still, and exercise behavioral control. This condition affects youngsters and adolescents and may persist until maturity. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is children’s most prevalent mental condition. The situation is more common in males than in females.
psychologytoday.com

Former Mental Health Czar Scorns Traditional Psychotherapy

Psychiatrist Tom Insel's criticism of traditional psychotherapy is based on outdated prejudices. Insel is mistaken when he implies that in-depth psychotherapy lacks the evidence of efficacy that other therapies have. When one of America’s most prominent psychiatrists expresses deep disdain for depth psychotherapy, especially when that criticism is misinformed and...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedPage Today

KarXT Schizophrenia Win; CBD for Anxiety; No Nuplazid for Alzheimer's Psychosis

The phase III EMERGENT-2 trial met its primary endpoint achieving a significant reduction in PANSS total score with oral KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) versus placebo in people with schizophrenia, Karuna Therapeutics announced. As many as 87% of people with opioid use disorder may not be receiving life-saving medications like methadone, buprenorphine, and...
HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Early peanut introduction was not associated with lower prevalence of peanut allergy

1. Introduction of a guideline recommending early peanut introduction to all infants was not associated with significant reduction in prevalence of peanut allergy. 2. Earlier peanut introduction was associated with lower odds of peanut allergy in infants born of Australian but not East Asian ancestry. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good)
HEALTH
ADDitude

Research: Celiac Disease May Be Linked to ADHD

Celiac disease ⁠— an autoimmune disorder that causes intolerance to gluten ⁠— may be linked to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a systematic review recently published in Children.1. The review, which comprises 23 studies that reference ADHD and celiac disease published in the last...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

