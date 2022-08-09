ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

nextstl.com

August 23, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is August 23rd. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years

(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring

(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX 2

O’Fallon firemen mow resident’s lawn at medical emergency

O’FALLON, Mo. – Crew members from the O’Fallon Fire Protection District were spotted last week mowing the lawn of a person who had a medical emergency. The O’Fallon Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that the crew members were from station 4. Last week they were called to a medical emergency where crews […]
O'FALLON, MO
NewsBreak
Economy
St. Joseph Post

Old Missouri blacktop roads set to get needed upgrades

Missouri transportation officials say long-neglected rural roads will undergo transformation in the next few years. The General Assembly appropriated $100 million in General Revenue to improve two-lane letter blacktop roads, often called farm-to-market routes. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair Tom Waters of Orrick says the commission approved a lot of...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: American Airlines cuts St. Louis flights; Barstool Sportsbook coming to Kansas Speedway

Although its prospects appeared dim in recent weeks, a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri will appear on the state's November ballot after all. An initiative petition for it received enough verified signatures, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. The amendment, which comes four years after voters approved medical marijuana, would legalize the use of cannabis for people over 21 and allow individuals charged with past marijuana crimes to appeal their sentences. It's estimated recreational marijuana sales could generate nearly $41 million annually in state taxes. In other news of nascent industries, the Kansas City area is expected to become the home of the first sports wagering facility at a NASCAR track. With Kansas lawmakers legalizing sports gambling this year, national sportsbook operator Barstool Sportsbook plans to open a facility at the Kansas Speedway ahead of a mid-September race weekend at the track. Sports betting remains illegal in Missouri. And, in the aviation sector, American Airlines is preparing for a slower travel season this fall and has slashed about 17% of its flight schedule for November. The cuts include about 350 flights servicing St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers

Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
5 On Your Side

Pizza chain closing one St. Louis area location

ST. LOUIS — A pizza place is closing up its location in south St. Louis County this week. Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream announced the closure on social media. In a Facebook post, the pizza place said its last day at its south St. Louis County location will be Aug. 12. That's located at 7918 Watson Road.
stlmag.com

6 tips for traveling from St. Louis by train

With high gas prices, train travel has never looked so appealing. A trip from St. Louis to Chicago costs a mere $31, and you can get to Kansas City for $36. If the cost savings wasn’t luring enough, train travel is considered to be one of the most eco-friendly ways to travel. Nonetheless, Amtrak estimates that 63 percent of travelers have never traveled on its trains before. If you’re among those new to train travel, here are six tips to help make the most of your next trip.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

