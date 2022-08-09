Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Loop Lofts owners say safety was their priority when giving tenants a 72-hour notice to leave
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two weeks ago, water surrounded a West End apartment, flooding both buildings. Now, dozens of Loop Lofts residents said they’re being forced out on short notice. News 4 talked exclusively with the loft’s owner to learn more. On Tuesday, July 26, there was...
nextstl.com
August 23, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale
The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is August 23rd. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
mymoinfo.com
Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
MoDOT hiring workers for maintenance crews
MoDOT is offering a starting wage between $17.55 and $18.25 per hour.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years
(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
mymoinfo.com
New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring
(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
IN THIS ARTICLE
showmeinstitute.org
Where Is Robertson Fire District, and Why Do They Take So Much of Hazelwood’s Tax Money?
Over the past two decades, a smoldering fire has been slowly burning in North St. Louis County. No, I’m not talking about the Bridgeton landfill fire; I’m talking about the Robertson Fire District (Robertson). A few decades back, the City of Hazelwood annexed some adjoining land into the...
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Missouri Being Invaded by Blister Beetles, But Don’t Touch Them
As if 2022 needed more challenges, you can now add blister beetles to the list as there are reports they're being reported all over Missouri. While these are bad news for plants and horses especially, you shouldn't touch them. I saw this shared by The Fence Post based on information...
O’Fallon firemen mow resident’s lawn at medical emergency
O’FALLON, Mo. – Crew members from the O’Fallon Fire Protection District were spotted last week mowing the lawn of a person who had a medical emergency. The O’Fallon Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that the crew members were from station 4. Last week they were called to a medical emergency where crews […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.
EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water. Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.
Old Missouri blacktop roads set to get needed upgrades
Missouri transportation officials say long-neglected rural roads will undergo transformation in the next few years. The General Assembly appropriated $100 million in General Revenue to improve two-lane letter blacktop roads, often called farm-to-market routes. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair Tom Waters of Orrick says the commission approved a lot of...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: American Airlines cuts St. Louis flights; Barstool Sportsbook coming to Kansas Speedway
Although its prospects appeared dim in recent weeks, a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri will appear on the state's November ballot after all. An initiative petition for it received enough verified signatures, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. The amendment, which comes four years after voters approved medical marijuana, would legalize the use of cannabis for people over 21 and allow individuals charged with past marijuana crimes to appeal their sentences. It's estimated recreational marijuana sales could generate nearly $41 million annually in state taxes. In other news of nascent industries, the Kansas City area is expected to become the home of the first sports wagering facility at a NASCAR track. With Kansas lawmakers legalizing sports gambling this year, national sportsbook operator Barstool Sportsbook plans to open a facility at the Kansas Speedway ahead of a mid-September race weekend at the track. Sports betting remains illegal in Missouri. And, in the aviation sector, American Airlines is preparing for a slower travel season this fall and has slashed about 17% of its flight schedule for November. The cuts include about 350 flights servicing St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers
Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
Pizza chain closing one St. Louis area location
ST. LOUIS — A pizza place is closing up its location in south St. Louis County this week. Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream announced the closure on social media. In a Facebook post, the pizza place said its last day at its south St. Louis County location will be Aug. 12. That's located at 7918 Watson Road.
KOMU
Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says
Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States.
stlmag.com
6 tips for traveling from St. Louis by train
With high gas prices, train travel has never looked so appealing. A trip from St. Louis to Chicago costs a mere $31, and you can get to Kansas City for $36. If the cost savings wasn’t luring enough, train travel is considered to be one of the most eco-friendly ways to travel. Nonetheless, Amtrak estimates that 63 percent of travelers have never traveled on its trains before. If you’re among those new to train travel, here are six tips to help make the most of your next trip.
Comments / 1