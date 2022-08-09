Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg majorette adviser disciplined, appeal expected
PERRYSBURG — The board of education has upheld a Title IX finding of discrimination and issued a multi-point disciplinary remedy against a majorette adviser. The adviser, who is also a supplemental staff employee in the Perrysburg school district, had requested a hearing before the board in reference to the discrimination charges.
sent-trib.com
Wood County investigating E. coli outbreak
Wood County has had an E. coli outbreak, which is under investigation by the health department. Health Commissioner Ben Robison said that in the last week there have been 15 cases, including five that required hospitalization. He reported on the outbreak at Thursday’s board of health meeting. From Jan....
wlen.com
City of Adrian Issues Update on Riverview Terrace Situation
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released an update Thursday afternoon on the Riverview Terrace Apartment building situation. The city says that at this time, the apartment building remains unsafe, and there is no scope or timeline for necessary repairs. It is expected, however, that repairs will take many months and possibly more than a year. This is assuming that the property owner decides to repair the building.
sent-trib.com
ADA plans presented to downtown Perrysburg businesses
PERRYSBURG — Showing the largest municipal compliance plans in the region for the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city administration held a meeting last week with local downtown business owners asking for feedback. It included downtown business and building owners, the Ability Center, Perrysburg administration and a consulting firm.
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
toledocitypaper.com
POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?
Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
wlen.com
What Does a “State of Emergency” Issued by the Lenawee County Board Chair Entail?
Adrian, MI – The situation with the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian has forced the City of Adrian Mayor and Commission, and the Lenawee County Board of Commissioners Chair, to declare a state of emergency. What does that mean, exactly?. After the regular meeting of the county Commissioners this...
sent-trib.com
Prescribed burns in county parks planned
Wood County Park District Stewardship Department is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this fall. The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.
toledoparent.com
What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News
Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
Compassion Health Toledo hears from community on clinic replacing old Mott Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — A meeting was held at the current Mott Branch Library on Monday to discuss the zoning plans for the old Mott Library at 1105 Dorr St in central Toledo. That building is currently under a residential zoning plan and the Compassion Health Clinic plans to shift it to a commercial zone.
Temporary restraining order filed against Sylvania Schools over new bussing plan
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Trouble over Sylvania Schools' new bussing plan continues Thursday. A Sylvania family filed a temporary restraining order against the school district today. The lawsuit, filed by Jeffrey Swiech, claims students who attend religious schools are being offered lesser bussing services than those who attend Sylvania public schools.
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
Sewer Rehabilitation Project in Perrysburg complete
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about the Perrysburg sewer project that aired on Jan. 17, 2022. Northwestern Water and Sewage announced on Tuesday that the Perrysburg Sewer Rehabilitation project is now complete. Originally slated to begin in October 2021, the construction project...
13abc.com
Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
Toledo could soon have a new city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Sitting in front of Toledo's city council chambers Tuesday, Jacob Parr has been working for six years for this moment. "It's all leading up to this, I'm confident in the work that I've done, I stand behind it," Parr said. "From there it's just a matter of whether city council agrees with me."
13abc.com
TPS hosting Back-to-School events, offering supplies and resources
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is holding a few Back-to-School events that’ll offer supplies and resources that’ll help students prepare for the upcoming school year. The first event will be the TPS Back-to-School Bash. It will take place on Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lenawee County commissioner listed himself as beneficiary in Phoenix Project
David Stimpson, chair of the Lenawee County Commission and a vocal advocate for the stalled Phoenix Project, listed himself and two of his companies as beneficiaries of the project, according to official records. Phoenix Project, a proposed $90 million sports complex in Tecumseh, was shelved by the county commission in...
westbendnews.net
Roy Klopfenstein Wins August 2nd Primary
Roy Klopfenstein, current Paulding County Commissioner, has unofficially won the 82nd District Primary for Ohio. Klopfenstein’s opponents in this Republican primary was Defiance native, Ted Penner. County by County Klopfenstein won all counties in the district except Defiance County – that went to Penner. This 82nd District seat...
WTOL-TV
St. Jude Dream Home | Toledo community support is among best in country; Another drawing
Today is the day! Lots of prizes are being given away, including the $550,000 Dream Home.
City of Toledo ending water shutoff moratorium; local programs offer help paying water bills
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo will soon end its COVID-19 water shutoff moratorium and resume regular operations. Citing the "diminished" threat of COVID, the Toledo Department of Public Utilities will enforce shutoffs for unpaid bills starting Sept. 1. Toledo will be the last water utility in Ohio to end its water shutoff moratorium.
