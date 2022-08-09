ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

sent-trib.com

Perrysburg majorette adviser disciplined, appeal expected

PERRYSBURG — The board of education has upheld a Title IX finding of discrimination and issued a multi-point disciplinary remedy against a majorette adviser. The adviser, who is also a supplemental staff employee in the Perrysburg school district, had requested a hearing before the board in reference to the discrimination charges.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County investigating E. coli outbreak

Wood County has had an E. coli outbreak, which is under investigation by the health department. Health Commissioner Ben Robison said that in the last week there have been 15 cases, including five that required hospitalization. He reported on the outbreak at Thursday’s board of health meeting. From Jan....
WOOD COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

City of Adrian Issues Update on Riverview Terrace Situation

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released an update Thursday afternoon on the Riverview Terrace Apartment building situation. The city says that at this time, the apartment building remains unsafe, and there is no scope or timeline for necessary repairs. It is expected, however, that repairs will take many months and possibly more than a year. This is assuming that the property owner decides to repair the building.
ADRIAN, MI
sent-trib.com

ADA plans presented to downtown Perrysburg businesses

PERRYSBURG — Showing the largest municipal compliance plans in the region for the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city administration held a meeting last week with local downtown business owners asking for feedback. It included downtown business and building owners, the Ability Center, Perrysburg administration and a consulting firm.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
toledocitypaper.com

POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?

Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Prescribed burns in county parks planned

Wood County Park District Stewardship Department is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this fall. The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
toledoparent.com

What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News

Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
TOLEDO, OH
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Sewer Rehabilitation Project in Perrysburg complete

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about the Perrysburg sewer project that aired on Jan. 17, 2022. Northwestern Water and Sewage announced on Tuesday that the Perrysburg Sewer Rehabilitation project is now complete. Originally slated to begin in October 2021, the construction project...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo could soon have a new city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sitting in front of Toledo's city council chambers Tuesday, Jacob Parr has been working for six years for this moment. "It's all leading up to this, I'm confident in the work that I've done, I stand behind it," Parr said. "From there it's just a matter of whether city council agrees with me."
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPS hosting Back-to-School events, offering supplies and resources

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is holding a few Back-to-School events that’ll offer supplies and resources that’ll help students prepare for the upcoming school year. The first event will be the TPS Back-to-School Bash. It will take place on Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7...
TOLEDO, OH
westbendnews.net

Roy Klopfenstein Wins August 2nd Primary

Roy Klopfenstein, current Paulding County Commissioner, has unofficially won the 82nd District Primary for Ohio. Klopfenstein’s opponents in this Republican primary was Defiance native, Ted Penner. County by County Klopfenstein won all counties in the district except Defiance County – that went to Penner. This 82nd District seat...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH

