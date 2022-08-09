ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

More than half of diseases including Zika and cholera are made worse by climate crisis

In 2016, a community in a remote corner of northern Siberia started to get sick.Dozens of people, and thousands of reindeer, had developed anthrax, a bacterial disease that can cause fever, swelling and vomiting. One child died, as well as at least 2,000 reindeer.The cause is believed to be the climate crisis.Scientists think that extraordinarily high temperatures that summer thawed out a frozen reindeer carcass that died from anthrax decades before – releasing dormant spores back into the air with tragic consequences.It's not the only time the climate crisis may have gotten people sick. A new study found that...
