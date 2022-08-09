ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Webster, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
Breckinridge County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKO

Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Carter
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Cattle disease detected in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
HART COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Fancy Farm this year, a handful of Republican politicians made jokes against the LGBTQ community, specifically about the transgender community, during their stump speeches. Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization, to hear their response. The organization’s Executive Director Chris Hartman said, “Shame on Kentucky Republicans for trying to turn Kentucky’s trans kids into political pawns for votes.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man who absconded from parole found unresponsive on bathroom floor at DeWitt Park

A Leitchfield man who absconded from parole has been arrested after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at DeWitt Park. Wednesday night at approximately 9:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Adam Cottrell and Missy Skaggs responded to the park, at the intersection of West Walnut Street and Grayson Street, and found 42-year-old Michael D. Hunt unresponsive on the floor of the men’s bathroom.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School
wxbc1043.com

Logistics Provider Planning New Facility In Bowling Green To Employ Over 100 Workers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a logistics provider plans to invest $25 million for a new operation in Bowling Green that will create 110 jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Tuesday that Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC is expanding its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets. Company leaders will co-develop and lease a facility in Bowling Green for office and warehousing space. It will be the company’s second location in the community. Work on the project is expected to begin in October and be completed by January 2024.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Wave 3

Overturned semi on I-65 in Bullitt County causing delays

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County officials confirmed they are working an accident involving an overturned semi-truck on I-65 in Hillview. According to Bullitt County dispatchers, traffic is delayed on northbound and southbound I-65 near the accident. Photos shared by Zoneton Fire Department show a semi-truck that had rolled over...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy