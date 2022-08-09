Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
wdrb.com
Some Hardin County students dismissed early on first day as bus drivers get used to routes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools let some students go home an hour early on the first day Wednesday so bus drivers could get used to their routes. Normal dismissal for all students starts Thursday. As of right now, the district has a bus driver for every route. But...
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
Owensboro, Kentucky Native Honors Former Teacher For Her Unconditional Love
As students head back to the classroom, let's honor former Owensboro kindergarten teacher Judy Kapelsohn. Benham Sims and his son Stephen recently caught up with Sister Judy for a glorious reunion. We all can say that we've had a special teacher that touched our lives. The one-of-a-kind teacher who showed...
k105.com
Offering a hand up: Grayson Co. family, GCSO, organizing eastern Ky. flood relief effort
A Grayson County family is joining forces with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Old Dominion Freight Line in an effort to bring eastern Kentucky flood victims much needed supplies. Fred and Carrie Norder, of Falls of Rough, approached Sheriff Norman Chaffins and Fred Norder’s employer, Old Dominion Freight...
wdrb.com
As industrial boom continues in Hardin County, more businesses aim to call it home
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As work begins on Ford's Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale, the opportunity to bring business to Hardin County is getting attractive. Due to the location of the county on the state's map, and the addition of the battery plant, industry leaders believe Elizabethtown is an ideal spot for growth.
Despite promises from Angel’s Envy, Henry County still concerned about rickhouses in area
HENRY COUNTY, Kentucky — People in Henry County pushed back against a proposal to build more than two dozen bourbon storage rickhouses in the area. The plan from Angel’s Envy in Louisville would build 25 rickhouses, along with tourism facilities, on farmland off Park Royal Road in Campbellsburg.
WBKO
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
KFVS12
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
spectrumnews1.com
‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Fancy Farm this year, a handful of Republican politicians made jokes against the LGBTQ community, specifically about the transgender community, during their stump speeches. Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization, to hear their response. The organization’s Executive Director Chris Hartman said, “Shame on Kentucky Republicans for trying to turn Kentucky’s trans kids into political pawns for votes.”
k105.com
Leitchfield man who absconded from parole found unresponsive on bathroom floor at DeWitt Park
A Leitchfield man who absconded from parole has been arrested after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at DeWitt Park. Wednesday night at approximately 9:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Adam Cottrell and Missy Skaggs responded to the park, at the intersection of West Walnut Street and Grayson Street, and found 42-year-old Michael D. Hunt unresponsive on the floor of the men’s bathroom.
wdrb.com
Louisville restaurant owner planning return to help feed eastern Kentucky victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern Kentucky is reeling and people are still in need for help in the wake of historic flooding. It's a crisis that's caught the attention from the White House. Thousands remain without a home and others have limited access to resources as simple as running water.
Vote for Ethan: This Kentuckiana canine is a finalist for the Hero Dog Awards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana's own Ethan, who was once left dying outside the Kentucky Humane Society, has been nominated for a national award. If he wins, he'll be flown to Florida for an award ceremony. The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is a nonprofit organization who strives to advance...
wxbc1043.com
Logistics Provider Planning New Facility In Bowling Green To Employ Over 100 Workers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a logistics provider plans to invest $25 million for a new operation in Bowling Green that will create 110 jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Tuesday that Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC is expanding its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets. Company leaders will co-develop and lease a facility in Bowling Green for office and warehousing space. It will be the company’s second location in the community. Work on the project is expected to begin in October and be completed by January 2024.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
Wave 3
Overturned semi on I-65 in Bullitt County causing delays
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County officials confirmed they are working an accident involving an overturned semi-truck on I-65 in Hillview. According to Bullitt County dispatchers, traffic is delayed on northbound and southbound I-65 near the accident. Photos shared by Zoneton Fire Department show a semi-truck that had rolled over...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
WLKY.com
St. Joseph's Picnic For the Kids returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joseph 173rd Picnic For the Kids celebration is going to be extra special this year as the event goes back to being an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Organizers are excited to reconnect with people in person after having to shut...
WLKY.com
Sister of woman killed in Fern Creek over the weekend speaks of her relation to killer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sister of a woman found dead over the weekend describes how she is coping after being the one who discovered her sister's body. Rebecca Richardson was found dead in her Fern Creek home on Saturday. Her sister Jessica Beard said the home the two shared...
