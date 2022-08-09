ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 12

Just Me
2d ago

No way it can can’t ask race on a credit application it’s the law

Reply
6
Related
MarketRealist

When Does Credit Karma Update Your Credit Score?

Credit Karma is a credit score service that offers free credit reports and scores. More than 100 million people use it to monitor where they stand in terms of creditworthiness. You might be often hitting the refresh button on its website to see how often and at what time Credit Karma updates.
CREDITS & LOANS
US News and World Report

What Is Considered a Good Credit Score?

What's considered good credit depends on the type of credit score used. You have multiple credit scores, but the most popular type of score is FICO, followed by VantageScore. Even within each type of score, there are multiple score versions offered to lenders when they want to check your credit score. So, I'm not surprised if you find it frustrating trying to determine what is considered a good credit score.
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

4 types of bad credit loans to avoid

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Getting...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureaus#Credit Reports#Credit Score#Consumer Credit#Hispanic#Native American#The Urban Institute#Fico#Equifax#Experian#Transunion
biztoc.com

Average credit scores in the US are at a record high

The average FICO score nationwide rose four points to a record high of 714, Experian says. Every state in the union increased its average credit score last year, recent data shows, despite rising inflation and the loss of numerous pandemic relief measures. According to a 2022 TransUnion report consumer credit health is rebounding steadily.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kiplinger

3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for an Extra $175 a Month in Social Security?

Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While higher benefits are a help to seniors, it's best to have outside income sources in addition to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy