ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Our Style Muse In A Thrifted Pantsuit

By Sharde Gillam
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ptu9n_0hAKeaxg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQR2d_0hAKeaxg00

Source: David Livingston / Gettyrace


Tracee Ellis Ross is one of our favorite fashion muses and recently took to Instagram to show off her fabulous style in a thrifted look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned an all black two piece pant suit that she styled perfectly. The beauty paired the look with matching open toe pumps and circular yellow earrings to add a pop of color to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls in jumbo box braids and served face as she posed for a series of selfies and photos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning the photo set, “ Wearing a thrifted pantsuit from @thredUP styled by @karlawelchstylist . Oh how I love a good secondhand fashion find! #thredUPpartner”

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Would you thrift this look?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Kevin Love
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Muses#Pantsuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Morning Hustle

Chance The Rapper Gives Singer Jeremih His Flowers!

Chance The Rapper tapped in with Headkrack and Lore’l on The Morning Hustle. His new project, Highs And Lows with Joey Badass is out now and getting a great response. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. In our full sit down with the talented artist, husband and creator candidly discusses friends in […]
MUSIC
The Morning Hustle

Can DVSN Stand The Heat Of Headkracks One Chip Challenge?

DVSN tapped in with The Morning Hustle to share their highly-controversial single “If I Get Caught,” an ode to “keeping it real” when it comes to relationships and infidelities that ironically enough samples Jay-Z’s classic (and equally problematic) 2002 hit “Song Cry.” RELATED: DVSN Keeps It Real On “If I Get Caught” Controversy And Jay-Z Clearing The […]
ENTERTAINMENT
The Morning Hustle

Bobby Shmurda “Whole Brick,” Jay Worthy, Harry Fraud & Conway The Machine ft. Big Body Bes “Helicopter Homicide” & More | Daily Visuals

Bobby’s back on his bullsh*t and while he’s dancing a bit in his latest offering, it does have more of off the block feel to it than a booty shakin’ vibe like his previous joints. Coming through with his new visuals to “Whole Brick,” Bobby enlists the talents of some thick young women to cook […]
MUSIC
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy