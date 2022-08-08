ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia

By Zack Linly
 3 days ago

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty


I t’s a sad but all too familiar story.

MORE: Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Lauren Smith-Field s

A Black mother of six was found brutally stabbed to death inside a minivan in West Philadelphia and her fiancé is the suspect who was arrested in connection with her killing.

According to Fox 23 , the 32-year-old woman was “found stabbed to death and left inside a gold Honda Odyssey on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street.” Police reported that the victim, identified as Ashley Lockhart, suffered from multiple stab wounds to her body and one to her face and she was found dead Saturday morning.

On the same day, Lockhart’s body was found, and a man identified as her fiancé, Raymond Thompson was arrested and charged with her murder and with “possession of an instrument of crime,” Fox 23 reported. According to Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore, Lockhart had a Protection From Abuse order against Thompson, but the couple was still living together.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was set up to help support Lackhart’s children financially.

“They are returning to school in a few short weeks, and their everyday essentials are important for us to make sure they aren’t lacking, as Ashley did,” the pages states. It also describes Lockhart as “an amazing Mother, dedicated working Mother and devoted Mother” who “loved all of her children and devoted her time energy and made sacrifices for them that they will forever remember.”

The only good news in this heartbreaking story is that people do seem to be donating to the fundraiser. The GoFundMe goal was apparently increased to $30,000 “due to the large amount of donations and pending donations,” and it has already surpassed that amount. The campaign has already received over 1,000 donations, but we still encourage you to donate. Those girls will need all the love we can muster.

The family has stated that all proceeds will go towards costs and needs for the girls only.

Our hearts are with the Lockhart family. We hope Ashley Lockhart’s children are kept safe and secure and are given time to grieve, and we hope her killer is brought to justice. Rest well.

The post GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia appeared first on NewsOne .

