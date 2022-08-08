ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bobby Shmurda “Whole Brick,” Jay Worthy, Harry Fraud & Conway The Machine ft. Big Body Bes “Helicopter Homicide” & More | Daily Visuals

By O
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOIxt_0hAKe37400

Bobby’s back on his bullsh*t and while he’s dancing a bit in his latest offering, it does have more of off the block feel to it than a booty shakin’ vibe like his previous joints.

Coming through with his new visuals to “Whole Brick,” Bobby enlists the talents of some thick young women to cook up his work while half-naked in a spiffy all-white kitchen as Bobby bounces to the beat before his team joins him for the trap house festivities.

Elsewhere Jay Worthy links up with Conway The Machine at a diner to get some grub before we see Big Body Bes goes off on the beat at a liquor store for their clip to “Helicopter Homicide.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from That Mexican OT, Jnr Choi and Fivio Foreign, and more.

BOBBY SHMURDA – “WHOLE BRICK”

JAY WORTHY, HARRY FRAUD & CONWAY THE MACHINE FT. BIG BODY BES – “HELICOPTER HOMICIDE”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “RIDIN’ DIRTY”

JNR CHOI & FIVIO FOREIGN – “AMUSED”

MOZZY – “MURDER ON MY MIND”

G PERICO & GOTDAMNITDUPRI – “10 DIGITS”

RUCCI & WALLIE THE SENSEI – “HOUSE PARTY”

KING LIL G – “BANG ON SIGHT”

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Wendy Williams fans express concern that her new manager Will Selby is taking advantage of the former talk show host

Wnedy Williams and Will SelbyScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Fans of former talk show hostWendy Williams have been expressing concerns about her physical and mental well-being for weeks. Images of a thin, sickly-looking Wendy have people wondering what is going on. Williams is said to be slurring her words and forgetting things and the constant in this current situation is her new manager Will Selby.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conway The Machine
Person
Bobby Shmurda
Person
Mozzy
Person
Harry Fraud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Big Body Bes#Harry Fraud Conway#Mexican#Jnr Choi Fivio Foreign#Digits Rucci Wallie#Sensei
The Morning Hustle

Can DVSN Stand The Heat Of Headkracks One Chip Challenge?

DVSN tapped in with The Morning Hustle to share their highly-controversial single “If I Get Caught,” an ode to “keeping it real” when it comes to relationships and infidelities that ironically enough samples Jay-Z’s classic (and equally problematic) 2002 hit “Song Cry.” RELATED: DVSN Keeps It Real On “If I Get Caught” Controversy And Jay-Z Clearing The […]
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Morning Hustle

Brent Faiyaz Talks Creating ‘Wasteland,’ Love, Relationships & Toxicity

The Morning Hustle tap in with singer Brent Faiyaz. Headkrack and Lore’l talk to the Wasteland star about hiss relationships, music and more! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.   Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).    HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy