Read full article on original website
Related
Digital doubles: In the future, virtual versions of ourselves could predict our behaviour
A digital twin is a copy of a person, product or process that is created using data. This might sound like science fiction, but some have claimed that you will likely have a digital double within the next decade. As a copy of a person, a digital twin would — ideally — make the same decisions that you would make if you were presented with the same materials. Read more: What are digital twins? A pair of computer modeling experts explain ...
ZDNet
Save big by bundling 1,000 e-learning courses with Rosetta Stone
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. While the "back to school" frenzy is underway, it's important to note that modern educational paths are not restricted to particular age groups and certainly extend beyond the standard classroom setting. So if you're motivated to make personal strides in familiar or foreign fields, StackSkills Unlimited and Rosetta Stone pack plenty to consider. They're on sale during our Back to Education event.
ZDNet
Google Classroom expands add-ons with 18 partners
Teachers who use Google Classroom as their primary ed-tech platform now have the option to integrate other digital learning resources into the Classroom experience. ZDNet spoke with Google Classroom's head of product to discover what's new — and why. Google announced this week that educators can now use nearly...
psychologytoday.com
Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone
Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Teaching computational maker skills through gaming
The early stages of teaching maker skills, such as digital fabrication, typically involve simple exercises like laser cutting or 3D printing basic shapes and objects. In our hyperconnected, hyperstimulated world, this learning activity can feel a bit underwhelming—a sentiment that caused Dishita Turakhia, an MIT Ph.D. student in electrical engineering and computer science and an affiliate of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), to re-imagine the learning pipeline in the pursuit of keeping students interested, inspired, and empowered. Together with colleagues including MIT Professor Stefanie Mueller, Turakhia has since developed a new system to teach computational making that lets kids fabricate their favorite characters straight from digital games.
Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company
How discovery commerce is changing the game for brands
In today’s “always shopping” environment, people are constantly discovering new ideas, solutions, and inspirations from brands. Here’s how that plays out for one online browser.
ForConstructionPros.com
On-Time & Under Budget: Optimize Project Success With BIM & Field Technologies
Today’s construction projects are more complicated than ever, and a project’s success relies heavily on its attention to detail and the coordination of various moving parts. With every small oversight or clash in the design process having a substantial impact on the overall schedule, it’s no wonder that over 80% of all construction projects run longer than anticipated. Reducing these delays is no easy feat, but with an accurate, constructible model, contractors everywhere are doing just that. By leveraging constructible building information model (BIM) data alongside field technologies like robotic total stations, 3D scanners, and mixed or augmented reality (AR), contractors are not only able to identify issues early but can improve the design and execution of the project in real time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are you an adult learner, remote worker, or parent planning for your child’s upcoming school year? Are you looking for resources and strategies to stay connected through the internet?
Join us to discuss how qualifying Minnesotans can benefit from digital learning and technology. Learn how to find practical solutions to overcome barriers like lack of technical support and ability to adopt digital skills The post Are you an adult learner, remote worker, or parent planning for your child’s upcoming school year? Are you looking for resources and strategies to stay connected through the internet? appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Tech Times
Achieving Internet Freedom: Creating the Future of Connectivity with Wayru
The Internet has become the defining tool of our modern society, with some people now spending more time within this virtual landscape each day than in the real world outside it. Despite the meteoric growth of the internet in developed nations over the last three decades, roughly 2.9 billion people still do not have access to a connection.
Invest in your education with these free & discounted online tech-focused courses
Classes are almost back in session, but it’s not limited to students enrolled in schools and universities. Working professionals can also take this season as an opportunity to explore further learning, not only to improve their respective careers, but to boost personal development, too. But as we all know,...
freightwaves.com
Improving communication content with technology helps retain drivers, office staff
Truck drivers are easily the most visible, and one of the most crucial, parts of the transportation industry. Freight simply wouldn’t move without them. But another part of the transportation workforce quietly helps keep shipments moving behind the scenes and is just as important: back-office staff. Office workers such...
Business Insider
Speed and security are critical for today's mobile workforce. Here are some tools that can make it easier.
An increasingly mobile workforce creates challenges for organizations. Speed, performance, and security are all top issues to address. Companies can turn to several technology tools to help their organizations run efficiently in this environment. The business world is entering a new frontier where mobility rules. Navigating through this shift, companies...
TechRadar
How to get your brand ready for Web3 before your tech is
The opportunity is huge. The chance to build a vision of the web that is firmly in the hands of the people who use it every day. Web3 comes with a large amount of optimism for new use cases, new approaches, and new experiences. And the journey is well underway to delve into the retelling of the internet’s story that goes beyond 2022.
cryptobriefing.com
Gala Is Partnering With Stick Figure Productions To Distribute Four Down on the Blockchain
Gala, one of the leading innovators in blockchain gaming and music, has announced the launch of Gala Film. This new vertical from the world-leading Web3 company continues the brand’s commitment to providing fans with unique opportunities to enrich their experiences coupled with amazing programming and exciting projects. Watch and...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Mushroom supplier Nammex names new chief strategy and innovation officer
Bill Chioffi previously served as vice president of global sourcing and sustainability at Gaia Herbs. Mushroom extracts supplier Nammex (Gibsons, BC, Canada) has welcomed Bill Chioffi to its management team. Chioffi will serve as the company’s chief strategy and innovation officer. Chioffi’s background includes a 21-year tenure with Gaia...
CoinTelegraph
Two firms sign MoU to help blockchain and Web3 go from strength to strength
Two organizations have established a new partnership in their quest to establish an even bigger presence across South East Asia. The memorandum of understanding between Morpheus Labs and PingCap was signed on July 28. Morpheus Labs, which is incorporated in Singapore, says its goal is to ensure everyone can succeed...
Application Of Blockchain Interoperability In Medical Practice: What Do We Need To know?
Cross-Chain Mechanism Benefits Blockchain Interoperability By Connecting Two Or More Independent Medical Practices. Interoperability or enabling cloud-based software to exchange data for shared utility and collaboration has been one of the priorities across industries. That is of particular importance for healthcare and health tech enterprises.
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
International Business Times
The Future Of Work In The Metaverse
The way we work has changed drastically over the past couple of years. Although the transition was already in process, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the migration from offline to online. It also paved the path for new work models, such as hybrid and remote work. Meanwhile, we are at the...
Comments / 0