Anne Heche in coma, critical condition after Los Angeles crash, spokeswoman says

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eK4li_0hAKcjpn00

LOS ANGELES — A representative for Anne Heche said the actress is in a coma as Los Angeles police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her fiery car crash last week, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Times and KTLA, Heche’s spokeswoman, who was not identified by name, said in a statement that the Emmy Award winner “became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition” shortly after the wreck, which occurred at 11 a.m. Friday.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, a Los Angeles police officer told the Times that authorities obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood from the hospital as they investigate whether the 53-year-old was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Depending on the results, the “Another World” star could face various charges, including DUI and hit-and-run, police told KTLA.

The Times reported Monday that police have not arrested Heche.

Video from the scene Friday appeared to show Heche’s 2020 Mini Cooper striking an apartment building garage in the city’s Westside neighborhood, the Times reported. The vehicle then nearly hit a pedestrian and struck a Jaguar, the newspaper reported, citing the footage and police sources. Heche’s vehicle later crashed into a two-story home, sparking a blaze that burned for more than an hour as dozens of firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, authorities told the Times and KTLA.

Heche, who was significantly wounded and burned, was rushed to a nearby hospital following the crash, authorities said.

Photos: Anne Heche through the years Here are some photos of actress Anne Heche through the years. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

