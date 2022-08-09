ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Kapuscinski Unstoppable for Sixth Victory of Season At Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, NY – Driving the Flack Racing No. 23, defending Speedway champion Dan Kapuscinski started in the 12 spot and needed only a mere five laps to take over the race lead and cruise to a comfortable victory for the sixth time of the 2022 season on Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers and JP Jewelers Retro Night at Oswego Speedway this past Saturday.
Oswego County Today

National Grid Supports OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

FULTON – Walter Dengos, National Grid customer & community jurisdictional manager for Upstate New York, practices his drive in preparation for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun nighttime golf tournament. National Grid joins the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Constellation as Gold Level Sponsors for the event. The Glow-A-Fun golf...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Sports
City
Burke, NY
iheartoswego.com

Richard F. Murney – August 7, 2022

Richard F. Murney, 65; of Oswego, NY passed suddenly Sunday, August 7th at his home. He was born in Waterloo, NY to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney He has been a longtime resident of Oswego, NY. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Daniel F. LaRock

HANNIBAL, NY – Daniel “Dan” F. LaRock, age 50 of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at home. He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth J. Gravelle and William LaRock, Sr.; brother, Robert LaRock, Gordon LaRock and William LaRock, Jr. Dan is survived...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Elaine L. Baldwin

OSWEGO – Elaine L. Baldwin, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 15, 1935 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Lillian Ormsby LaBeef. Elaine was a homemaker and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York. She was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time on her iPad.
OSWEGO, NY
Person
Jason Simmons
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Returns to Wright’s Landing

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13th with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021. The concert series is designed to entertain docked boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing with the stage positioned to provide prime viewing and listening by boats in the marina area and harbor. Attendees from land may also use a small seating area available in the west end parking lot. Concerts are free to attend and will run from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
OSWEGO, NY
#Oswego Speedway#Novelis Supermodified
Oswego County Today

Laura H. Kinney

FULTON – Laura H. Kinney, 94, of Fulton, New York, left to be in her heavenly home after receiving Jesus Christ as her lord and savior on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Oswego Hospital, exactly 11 years to the day following the loss of her husband, Donald R. Kinney.
FULTON, NY
Motorsports
Sports
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
BOONVILLE, NY
informnny.com

Jefferson Community College offices closing August 12

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Offices on the Jefferson Community College campus will be closed Friday. According to JCC Public Relations, offices will be closed due to scheduled maintenance. This is a temporary closure. Offices are set to reopen on Monday, August 15.
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
